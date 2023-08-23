To pick up on one of the posts on the other thread:

cthombor: jonathan18: Here's another option for a V2L adapter; this time Aus-made. Reasonable price - the cheapest (1m cable; single socket) is $155 AU including shipping to NZ: https://evchargers.com.au/product/v2l-cable/



That Aus-made one is the best I have seen. The socket looks like it'd mate with a Clipsal 56 3-flat pin 10A plug (https://www.clipsal.com/products/detail?CatNo=56P310&itemno=56P310-EO); but at this price the assembler will almost surely be using a knockoff of the Clipsal 56 socket, so I wouldn't be confident of the quality of its build and quality-control (especially of the all-important plating on the contacts inside the socket). You could stress-test the socket quality by plugging a 10A EVSE (or a 2kW space-heater) into it, to see if the socket & plug get more than a bit warm after 15 minutes. I rather doubt you'd get an SDoC from this vendor but it wouldn't hurt to ask! There's also a question in my mind of quality-control -- looks like a low-volume item which might be assembled only after an order comes in, rather than something assembled by a manufacturer which is certified to ISO 9001.... then again, it might be assembled in a high-quality Chinese factory, and being sold into Oz by a web-retailer? Despite these misgivings : I'd say it's a nice design which might even qualify for IP65 -- if it were tested. Much will depend on the grommets sealing the two ends of the cable with the Type2 plug at one end and the Clipsal-ish socket at the other end. Your Dad may not have any gear with a Clipsal 56 10A plug but it's not hard to imagine someone fitting one of these to an 8A EVSE. (It would be outside WorkSafe recommendations to have a 10A EVSE fitted with a 10A plug, or even with a 15A plug that isn't monitored for over-temperature by the EVSE.)





Had a response from the seller of this adapter: "We anticipate our MG ZS cable will be compatible with the MG4, but we will wait till we get our hands on an MG4 to conclusively confirm and perform further testing."

@cthombor: would you suggest I wait to have this confirmation, or do you think it's a very low risk of incompatibility?

And, just to follow up on some earlier questions from that same thread: "Is the type of socket going to be fine for general use? I’m unlikely to be running a 2000w heater for a long time (though get your point that it’s essentially a stress test); just needing to ensure we can run key things off it in an emergency - LED lights, microwave, jug and (most importantly) espresso machine and grinder! (I think you’ve mixed me up with siyuan, whose father has the ZS; I’m buying this for my wife’s yet-to-arrive MG4.)"

Many thanks.