At Dingbatt's suggestion, I'm starting a new Topic. This one will focus on V2L "Vehicle to Load" equipment for EVs. *Some* of this equipment uses the AC charging port... so it seemed appropriate to discuss it in the EVSE topic, see e.g. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=293309&page_no=19#3118109.
However a V2L appliance cannot charge the EV, so it is definitely not an EVSE. The safety, certification and compatibility/standardisation issues are almost completely different for V2Ls than for EVSEs.
"Vehicle to home" (V2H) and "vehicle to grid" (V2G) appliances are being developed for overseas applications but have yet (AFAIK) to appear here in NZ. These appliances can behave as an EVSE (in that they can charge the EV) and they can also source AC power from the EV's traction battery (so can behave something like V2L) -- but they have *many* additional standardisation, safety, certification, and compatibility issues beyond those of a V2L appliance so I'd suggest that anyone who wants to discuss V2H or V2G start a new topic.