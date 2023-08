https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=162&topicid=293309&page_no=20#3119066:





jonathan18: Thanks for another comprehensive analysis.



The Aus website doesn’t state that if it’s compatible with the MG4; I’ve asked them to confirm, but I’m sure I read here (or elsewhere) that technically any adapter should work with any V2L-enabled car, or did I interpret that incorrectly? (Either way I’d rather have them confirm this just to be sure!)



Is the type of socket going to be fine for general use? I’m unlikely to be running a 2000w heater for a long time (though get your point that it’s essentially a stress test); just needing to ensure we can run key things off it in an emergency - LED lights, microwave, jug and (most importantly) espresso machine and grinder! (I think you’ve mixed me up with siyuan, whose father has the ZS; I’m buying this for my wife’s yet-to-arrive MG4.)



Interesting thoughts on the NZ made one; they’ve also reported they could make a single socket version but it wouldn’t cost less. At this point, the Aus product is my likely purchase.





Hi Jonathan18, please understand that I have no professional credentials in electrical safety or certification. However I'm able to read spec sheets and schematics of electrical equipment; in my youth I had repaired more than 1000 televisions as a part-time job; and (fortunately!) I haven't yet managed to electrocute myself my "hobby" level maintenance & repair (plus a bit of hacking ;-) on gear for my e-NV200 e-motorhome. So my answers to your questions are just my "best guess" opinion -- subject to revision whenever someone who really knows their stuff points out an error or omission in my reasoning or knowledge!* I'd strongly recommend against purchasing any V2L appliance for any vehicle without some assurance from the vendor that it'll work on your EV (make, model, year, *and* spec).There's a warning at https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004521686245.html that "2023 mg zs ev (with small battery (50,3 kWh)) not anymore compatible with V2L, only 69,9 kWh battery has V2L,pls double check your car before you make order."The standardisation of V2L is a terrible mess!Until recently, the only V2L was in vehicles (such as many Nissan e-NV200s, or all Ford F150 Lightnings) which offer bog-standard AC power points. A few manufacturers have, very recently, started selling EVs with a V2L feature which *energises* the AC charging port on the vehicle if you insert a Type2 plug which (somehow! using a proprietary protocol) persuades the EV to do this. https://www.speakev.com/threads/what-is-v2l-and-how-does-iso-15118-20-affect-the-future-of-v2l.175772/ : " As of 2022, no manufacturer released a V2L solution that followed a specific international standard, they all released a proprietary implementation of V2L. As such the cables we make for MG (Modular Scalable Platform MSP) and Kia/Hyundai/Genesis (Electric Global Modular Platform E-GMP) are not interchangeable and work on completely different operating principles. MSP uses a sense resistor and E-GMP uses a combination of sense resistor and state change trigger. One thing to note is that there is no communication taking place, both these implementations use passive circuit components which the EV identifies as a discharge request rather than a charge request."* I am not competent to give safety advice, but IMHO all of the "usual" safety hazards of using electrical equipment outdoors in NZ are magnified by V2L. There's a long list of such hazards at https://www.hyundai.co.nz/v2l.Any electrical appliance with a 3-pin plug has been designed for safe operation if their third (grounding) pin is a "protective earth" (PE). There's an earthing rod on every household, and it's hugely important for safety. When you plug a 3-pin appliance into a V2L supply from a vehicle, there'll be no connection to "earth" on its third pin. It's quite possible (indeed it's a routine "hack") to put a resistor between the neutral and the ground supply from a V2L, as a way of "fooling" the RCD on an appliance (such as a modern IC-CPD with its more advanced safety features) not to trip. I do not recommend using such tricks. However: it wouldn't surprise me in the least if some or all of the "V2L adapters" on the market have such a resistor. Caveat emptor!* I see some longterm hope for a V2L setup to be fully compliant with all relevant electrical-safety regulations in NZ, but I suspect some regulatory changes will be required before this will be possible.Possibly: an assembly that meets IP66 requirements for water incursion, and has "double insulated" appliances (which do not require a PE for safe operation), would someday be economically feasible? Until such time... well... the Clipsal 56ish looking socket is probably as good as any extension lead for powering appliances, and it has some additional "security theatre" value from its close resemblance to equipment that has been tested to IP66 by a reputable lab... and for all I know it really does have an IP66 rating! That said, I wouldn't load it (or any other 10A socket) at 10A continuously for more than an hour or three -- it might overheat if some pins or sockets have become corroded (e.g. from salt misty air) or pitted (from being connected or disconnected under load).* My *personal* approach is to be double-careful when using V2L. During a recent 3-day power outage at my home, I ran a lead from an (in-cabin) 15A 230VAC socket in my e-motorhome into my household, powering my fibre-modem and refrigerator, as well as allowing me to make the occasional espresso or charge my portable electronics. Hugely helpful. But rather unsafe electrically, plus the trip hazard on the extension leads -- but it was for only a few days and I was alone in the house. (I sought advice from my little Alfred E Neumann statue, receiving the expected "What, me worry?" nonverbal response ;-) (The supply current was more than adequate to run my microwave, but the voltage drop (under its load) to that point (at the end of 3(!) extension leads) was excessive, so I quickly terminated that little "experiment". Alfred E Neumann's expression was, as expected, unchanged ;-)