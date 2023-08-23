Hi, does anyone have recent experience doing this?



I’m thinking of importing a 70’s Triumph TR6 from the UK which *SHOULD* fall under the special vehicle requirements:



- The vehicle (or its make, model and submodel) is identified as being a collector's item.



- Fewer than 20,000 units of the vehicle’s make and model have been (or were) manufactured annually.



- The vehicle is, and was manufactured as, a two-door coupe or a convertible.



I understand there’s also a yearly limit (500) to how many cars can be imported?



Cheers,