Regarding privacy concerns are Chinese vehicle companies (Great wall, Geely etc) probably providing your driving info/infotainment usage/mobile phone data to the CCCP? Almost certainly.

Are South Korean vehicles companies (Hyundai, KIA etc) probably providing your data to the South Korean government? Almost certainly.

Are American vehicles companies (Ford, Jeep etc) probably providing your data to the American government? Almost certainly.

Read more here

Regarding quality concerns, American company GM willingly killed 97 people (probably more) over willingly installing faulty ignition switches.

Japanese car maker Toyota was hit with a 16.4 million dollar fine after they were slow to react to sudden acceleration cases, killing at least 89 people.

The revered Tesla have recalled every car sold in China over a braking and acceleration defects.

I'm just saying while China has had a poor reputation, Western companies have a very unenviable track record of their vehicles causing significant death and carnage with many paying the fine as a cost of business, but we still like to beat on Chinese cars as lower quality, or potentially using cheaper components.



Go with whatever vehicle feels good to drive, at the right price with the right bells and whistles that suit your need. But do not think for one iota that western branded vehicles are somehow safer or more reliable.