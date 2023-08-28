Hi all,

I have recently purchased a 70mai m300 dash cam, it has the ability to record audio but when I export a video to my phone from it (via WiFi) and open it in the gallery on my phone the audio is clicky and staticy (sounds terrible) much like what is going on in this video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0pf6o17T4g.

But I have uploaded the file to my drop box on my phone and when selecting the video in the dropbox app and using the drop box video player the audio is fine, I also opened the video with VLC on a desk top and the audio is also fine there, so the problem is with my "gallery" app on my phone.

I admit this issue is not critical, but a little annoying, what could be causing this and does anyone have any potential fixes?

Thanks!