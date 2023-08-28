Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Dashcam audio issues (70mai m300)
David321

#306855 28-Aug-2023 09:18
Hi all,

 

 

 

I have recently purchased a 70mai m300 dash cam, it has the ability to record audio but when I export a video to my phone from it (via WiFi) and open it in the gallery on my phone the audio is clicky and staticy (sounds terrible) much like what is going on in this video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0pf6o17T4g.

 

But I have uploaded the file to my drop box on my phone and when selecting the video in the dropbox app and using the drop box video player the audio is fine, I also opened the video with VLC on a desk top and the audio is also fine there, so the problem is with my "gallery" app on my phone. 

 

I admit this issue is not critical, but a little annoying, what could be causing this and does anyone have any potential fixes?

 

Thanks!




Senecio
  #3121055 28-Aug-2023 09:26
I can only imagine that your phone's default player isn't compatible or is struggling with whatever codec is used to encode the audio. 

 
 
 
 

David321

  #3121056 28-Aug-2023 09:30
Senecio:

 

I can only imagine that your phone's default player isn't compatible or is struggling with whatever codec is used to encode the audio. 

 

 

 

 

Yeah basically what I was thinking, not sure if its fixable?




