From the Telegraph today:



“Paris is set to retire its last for-hire electric scooter as it becomes the first major European capital to ban rental vehicles from its streets.



Operators Lime, Dott and Tier had been given a September 1 deadline to withdraw their estimated 15,000 e-scooters from the French capital.



The restriction only applies to rental units, with Parisians still allowed to ride privately-owned e-scooters.”