Jump starting modern cars?
One often hears that one should not jump start a modern car from a "donor" car or battery due to risk of transient voltage spikes blowing up one or the other's computers...

 

Is this true and can anyone say they have seen this happen?

 

Personally I don't see a battery to battery jump start being a risk at all. Batteries don't create voltage spikes. A running car also should not create a voltage spike and if it did, presumably that would risk blowing up its own computer.

 

The one risk I could see is connecting to another car and then starting or stopping the other car.

 

In short, I don't understand how a battery to battery or running car to battery jump start could cause damage. All this assumes not doing anything really dumb like connecting the cables the wrong way round, creating short circuits etc.

 

Anyone know?

 

Oh, and I had to replace the gigantic, expensive stop/start battery in my Touareg recently. The mechanic (or is he a technician these days?) said he had to recode the battery in the car's ECU. I can't follow that either. A battery, even these expensive AGM stop start monsters, are still just dumb devices. And if a keep-alive battery was paralleled across the car while the battery was replaced, the ECU should be none the wiser. Right?

 

 

 

 

When you hear of a technician coding a new battery in a car they are really just reseting the battery management software. The battery is dumb, but the car is smart and it is constantly monitoring a number of systems including the battery health. Once the battery health deteriorates to a certain point the car will disable some functions like stop/start etc... When they replace the battery they code it to the car to tell the car it has a new battery installed.

 
 
 
 

VW dealer wanted to change my Passat stop-start battery the first time I had it serviced (4 years old), at a cost of $950.  I declined.  When I sold the car 2 years later, the battery was still doing just fine.

