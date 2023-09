Wife's J120 Toyota Prado (4.0L V6 petrol) in for a service... amongst other things there is an oil leak around the valve covers and the spark plugs need replacement.

The quote is $1250 for two valve cover gasket replacements and $435 for the spark plug replacement. Are spark plugs that expensive or does half the engine bay need to removed to get to them?

Should I shop around or does this sound right?

Cheers