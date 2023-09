It's not just the weight, but where it is in relation to the rotation of the vehicle as it goes over bumps etc.

Bikes are up about a meter from the towbar and will result in quite a bit of force on the bar that a trailer would not put on it. Just have to look at those idiots in Aussie folding their utes with loads well away from the center of rotation to see how bad it can be.

Standing on the towbar is no way near the force of accelerating 65kg with a 1 meter long lever on the connection.