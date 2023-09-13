quickymart

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/whangarei-fuel-price-hits-3-a-litre-and-residents-want-answers/2AVNVEI5JFABXB66O6MJ75WPQQ/

I find this quite perplexing. Just finished a holiday down south and when I left Auckland, 91 was around $3.01 a litre. At Pak'N'Save Lower Hutt I saw it for $2.76 and in Christchurch it was $2.81 (from memory).

Got back to Auckland and I think it was $3.02.

But why such a variation? Why is Whangarei so expensive? Is it just because there's little-to-no competition? Does Marsden Point being nearby have no bearing on transportation costs?