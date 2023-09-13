Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Petrol price variations
quickymart

10778 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#307022 13-Sep-2023 09:17
Send private message quote this post

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/whangarei-fuel-price-hits-3-a-litre-and-residents-want-answers/2AVNVEI5JFABXB66O6MJ75WPQQ/


I find this quite perplexing. Just finished a holiday down south and when I left Auckland, 91 was around $3.01 a litre. At Pak'N'Save Lower Hutt I saw it for $2.76 and in Christchurch it was $2.81 (from memory).


Got back to Auckland and I think it was $3.02.


But why such a variation? Why is Whangarei so expensive? Is it just because there's little-to-no competition? Does Marsden Point being nearby have no bearing on transportation costs?

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12829 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126866 13-Sep-2023 09:20
Send private message quote this post

Locals here (Whangaparaoa) queried as to why our petrol was higher than others.... Z's response was "you're not on a main highway so it costs more in transport".

 

And they all play that game..... yet even some of those on main highway now are more expensive than our local.

 

So its all BS.

 

 




quickymart

10778 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3126878 13-Sep-2023 09:33
Send private message quote this post

Apparently it costs the same to get fuel to Haast as it does to Waiheke Island too (I remember reading somewhere). God only knows how much it costs in those places at the moment.

frankv
5481 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3126919 13-Sep-2023 10:42
Send private message quote this post

It's a capitalist market... prices are whatever the market will stand. Even the new entrants like NPD who initially had low prices quickly realise that there's more profit to be made by joining the oligopoly.

 

 



outdoorsnz
476 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3126924 13-Sep-2023 10:50
Send private message quote this post

It is indeed complete BS! I recently drove to Christchruch from Waikouaiti (North Of Dunedin). Huge variation in fuel prices where there was NPD / Waitomo / Tasman, but elsewhere just price gouging. Something like 35 cents difference.

qwertee
618 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3126926 13-Sep-2023 10:50
Send private message quote this post

I always fill up at NPD in Christchurch. 

 

Again variations by about 10 to 15 cents between the locations: Hornby , Islington, Wigram, Sockburn , Yaldhurst.
Then I thought maybe the ones that have the retail shop are more expensive but this logic doesnt seem to fly.

 

My fav goto is the Hornby one which often has the cheapest. 

 

cheers

Linux
10028 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3126953 13-Sep-2023 11:38
Send private message quote this post

If fuel pricing was the same at all petrol stations then the thread would be about price fixing!

Qazzy03
127 posts

Master Geek


  #3126955 13-Sep-2023 11:42
Send private message quote this post

Auckland has an additional 10cent + GST per litre fuel tax. 

 

So that will account for some differences, otherwise it is usually on how much the market will bare imo. In my anecdotal experience Palmy fuel stations are often 30 cents cheaper than Wellington, including stations on the main transport routes. 

 

NZTA fuel tax

 

 



vexxxboy
4054 posts

Uber Geek


  #3126982 13-Sep-2023 12:22
Send private message quote this post

It isnt transport costs because if it were Tauranga , where the fuel is stored, would be cheaper than Rotorua but on average it is 10 cents a litre more expensive than Rotorua.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

ockel
1915 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127034 13-Sep-2023 13:03
Send private message quote this post

Its general pocket pricing.  No different than the days when TelstaSaturn were doing truckrolls and Telecom would drop their prices on a street-by-street basis.  It wasnt anti competitive then according to the ComCom.  No different than price variations within the supermarket chains depending on the socio-economic status of the suburb that they're based in.

 

Pays to shop around and unless the ComCom wants uniform pricing (which it would decry as collusion) then price variations are the result of competition.  ComCom was in the media saying the cost of fuel in Whangarei was higher than the rest of the country - anecdotally the security required at servos is probably higher given the number of stabbings relative to the rest of the country.




Sixth Labour Government - "Vision without Execution is just Hallucination" 

quickymart

10778 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3127099 13-Sep-2023 13:37
Send private message quote this post

Um, I don't think it's that. And if all the prices in the town are more expensive than another town a fair way away, "shopping around" isn't really an option. No one is going to drive 100kms just to save 10c a litre on fuel.

xpd

xpd
aka Fast Raccoon !
12829 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3127106 13-Sep-2023 13:53
Send private message quote this post

Earbanean
705 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3127119 13-Sep-2023 14:09
Send private message quote this post

Well I'm loving slowly working my way through the 1,000 litres of 95 I bought at $2.51 with the Z app Sharetank before prices went up.  Each time I drive past a station with $3.30 price, I have a little smile.  Actually, not that little.

cddt
546 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3127136 13-Sep-2023 14:35
Send private message quote this post

Variance between different parts of Auckland is at least 20-25 cents per litre. 

mudguard
1673 posts

Uber Geek


  #3127139 13-Sep-2023 14:39
Send private message quote this post

$3.13 for 91 in Greymouth today. 

Earbanean
705 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3127151 13-Sep-2023 15:18
Send private message quote this post

It's not so much what the last 1,000 litres have cost you, but what your cost per litre has been since the fuel tax relief was removed on 30 June.  I loaded up on 24 June.

