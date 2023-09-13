I’m looking for recommendations for a decent enough quality but affordable car cover… There are so many out there, and with most options being online it’s difficult to know which are ok. Also so much #$%$ about 675 layers (which have reviews that indicate they’re as thin as tissue paper…)



It’s for my wife’s car that needs to be parked outside; she’s sick of the car being covered in pollen, petals, leaves, twigs and other detritus over the seasons, so it’s more about protection from that when parked at home, rather than from the rain.



Can anyone recommend any covers, ideally under say $200 for a small/medium hatchback size? (Or am I dreaming to get something decent under that?) Definitely wanting one with a soft liner.



Thanks for your ideas in advance…