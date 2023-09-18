There are various agents online that charge a fee for managing the process of buying a car from Japan auctions direct yourself.

eg. First two google results:

https://japancardirect.com/destinations/new-zealand/

https://importyourcar.co.nz/home



Anyone been through this process recently?

Would be interested in hearing feedback good or bad.

Worth doing in 2023, or only for those after a very particular vehicle (not matter the cost)?

Face value, looks like break even or worse after agent fees, import compliance, GST and clean car fees...



