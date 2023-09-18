There are various agents online that charge a fee for managing the process of buying a car from Japan auctions direct yourself.
eg. First two google results:
https://japancardirect.com/destinations/new-zealand/
https://importyourcar.co.nz/home
Anyone been through this process recently?
Would be interested in hearing feedback good or bad.
Worth doing in 2023, or only for those after a very particular vehicle (not matter the cost)?
Face value, looks like break even or worse after agent fees, import compliance, GST and clean car fees...