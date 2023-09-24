Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Toyota smart key replacement
#307163 24-Sep-2023 21:59
Kia Ora,

 

Just wonreing if Is there any  recommendations places  to get an affordable   Toyota smart key replacement for my Toyota Mark X- Zio 2008 as I'm currently has only one smartkey  and needed  a spare one just in case.Thank you 

  #3131536 24-Sep-2023 22:02
I asked one of those mall kiosks a while back $400. Less than Toyota's $700 but no thanks.

 
 
 
 

  #3131558 24-Sep-2023 23:08
Rocky Locks in Lower Hutt were able to help me get a second key for my Prius. Recommended.

Where you go will depend on where in NZ I imagine.




  #3131566 24-Sep-2023 23:21
Most locksmiths can cut and program a new key and fob for you - just call or email a few for quotes. Bear in mind that for most late model vehicles, you need to take the car to them (or them come to you) to program the new key to the car. The job involved time and expensive equipment, which is why it's not cheap.

 

If you want to try and save some money, you could possibly buy a key/fob for the same make/model from a wrecker, and then have a locksmith replace the key blade and reprogram the fob. Or some companies specialise in importing used keys/fobs. Have a look here and see if your remote is listed. I have bought stuff from this company before - they have a bricks and mortar shop in Christchurch.

 

I recommend finding out from a locksmith in your area how much the programming will cost FIRST before you commit to buying second hand.

 

 

 

 

 

 

