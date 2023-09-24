Most locksmiths can cut and program a new key and fob for you - just call or email a few for quotes. Bear in mind that for most late model vehicles, you need to take the car to them (or them come to you) to program the new key to the car. The job involved time and expensive equipment, which is why it's not cheap.

If you want to try and save some money, you could possibly buy a key/fob for the same make/model from a wrecker, and then have a locksmith replace the key blade and reprogram the fob. Or some companies specialise in importing used keys/fobs. Have a look here and see if your remote is listed. I have bought stuff from this company before - they have a bricks and mortar shop in Christchurch.

I recommend finding out from a locksmith in your area how much the programming will cost FIRST before you commit to buying second hand.