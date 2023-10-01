In the UK we have a 2009 VW Touareg (facelift version of the first series).

It does us very well - far more comfortable than a pickup truck (such as Ford Ranger, VW Amarok) and also tows 3,500 tonnes and has decent off road capabilities.

We have a trusted small local garage which maintains it and apart from a few glitches, it has been our main driver from end 2016/start 2017.

Should we ever get to the stage of buying a car in NZ it would be good to have a car you trust and know.

However I have no idea how easy they are to maintain in NZ.

I see some prejudice against European cars, and assume that spares will be more expensive and less readily available.

The thing I have no feel for is how many garages are willing and able to maintain European cars.

So I am asking if anyone here has direct experience.

Failing that, running other VW vehicles (probably can of worms territory).