Lizard1977

I have a new friend who has recently arrived in the country, and they are looking for a cheap second-hand car to get around. They've found one they like, a private sale, and have asked me to take a look and give them my opinion.

I've never bought privately, always through a dealer. I will be prefacing my opinion with some strong caveats, but I'm interested to know what other people would recommend we do before agreeing to buy privately. For instance:

- Get a report on the vehicle: CarJam? MotorWeb? Is one better than the other, or is there a better alternative?

- get a pre-purchase inspection: the asking price is $3,500, so is it still worth it to get a pre-purchase inspection? I think it probably is, but keen to know what others think.

- Test-drive (obviously)

- anything else?