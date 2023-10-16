Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Buying a second hand car privately
#309401 16-Oct-2023 10:35
I have a new friend who has recently arrived in the country, and they are looking for a cheap second-hand car to get around.  They've found one they like, a private sale, and have asked me to take a look and give them my opinion.

 

I've never bought privately, always through a dealer.  I will be prefacing my opinion with some strong caveats, but I'm interested to know what other people would recommend we do before agreeing to buy privately.  For instance:

 

 - Get a report on the vehicle: CarJam? MotorWeb?  Is one better than the other, or is there a better alternative?

 

 - get a pre-purchase inspection: the asking price is $3,500, so is it still worth it to get a pre-purchase inspection?  I think it probably is, but keen to know what others think.

 

 - Test-drive (obviously)

 

 - anything else?

Create new topic
  #3148028 16-Oct-2023 10:41
I would make a beeline for the relevant owners forums and buying guides online to see what the likely issues would be for the make/model/year as a priority.

 

Pre-purchase inspections can be a bit of a lotto IME - they can be worthwhile but even a good one can only tell you so much about the likely future of the car.

 

Definitely do as much as you can via car reports to see if it has been involved in any major accidents - and that would be the best use of an inspection as well; is it all original, does it fit together properly, is the sub-frame whole and in good nick etc...




.

 
 
 
 

  #3148033 16-Oct-2023 10:50
Some basic physical checks you can do as well....

 

See the car before it has been started for the first time in the day - be the first the kick it over and see how it starts - if it struggles, then will need someone to assess further.

 

Check all electrics work - windows, lights, anything with a button.

 

Suspect bog has been used somewhere ? Take a fridge magnet and see if it sticks - if falls off just that part of the car, its got bog from a repair.

 

Before car has been taken for test drive, find where the oil filter is, and run your hand around it - should be relatively oil free. Then take for run, and then carefully (it'll be warm) check the filter again for leaking oil.

 

Check oil cap for residue - oil caps should be clean - if theres ANY sign of any sort of "dirt", this could be from internals wearing badly due to lack of oil.

 

Any sort of shudder or jolt while changing gears in an auto - walk away. Usually sign of gearbox on its way out - friend had this years ago, warned him about it, he ignored me... 3 months later he was selling the car that he paid $4k for, for $400 because the gearbox had died and was going to cost $3k to resolve.

 

 




  #3148034 16-Oct-2023 10:56
Pre purchase inspection is worth about $200. So in the price bracket of $3500 you'd want to be very keen before forking out.

 

 

XPD's advice is pretty good. But at $3500 you're getting a car that's on the margins... it'll be high km's or have body issues or may have a repair (and at $3500 you should expect a car that's had a few things done).

 

 

If you think you'd be about to pull the trigger (no red flags) then a pre-purchase inspection will give you peace of mind, they can signal the stuff that is likely to be coming up and give you a view of things you won't get personally.

 

 

Recently went through this shopping for a $5K motor for my MIL. A PPI we organised moved us from 'go' to 'no go' on a car we were otherwise keen on, so I consider it money well spent in that case.




  #3148046 16-Oct-2023 11:32
I recently helped my neighbour to buy a second hand car. As her first car I thought that she would be able to get a small basic hatchback for under $10k, but was shocked to discover how expensive second hand cars have become in the last few years.

 

You don't need to pay a mechanic to tell you that a car selling for $3500 is going to have something wrong with it. 

  #3148051 16-Oct-2023 11:34
Just tell us what the car is and there is a good chance someone on here will know if it's going to be a lemon. For that price range I've bought and sold 7 cars over the years from trademe sight unseen and never been burnt. But that said, I like Japanese manufactured manuals so it's much safer waters to be swimming in.







Create new topic





