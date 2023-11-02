Hello,

We have a family member who is looking to purchase a VW Golf or Polo around MY2017, and I wanted to check in here, as from memory there is someone (or a few) who have direct insight in relation to VW models?

They are looking to move from a Swift to this - seeking a more refined build and with some more power/excitement I believe.

We have previously owned VW's and also standard Japanese models, and personally have no grudge to bear with servicing/costs/maintenance/etc as we found it comparable and an enjoyable ownership experience, but am a bit out of touch with the "newer" generation of vehicles.

I understand the avoid the Turbo and Supercharged engines like the plague, and would be looking for a full service history to ensure appropriate maintenance of the DSG gearbox, but anything else i am missing or some dire "keep away from XYZ" stories.

Much appreciated