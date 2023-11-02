Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)VW Golf / Polo 2017ish - guidance/insight please
E3xtc

754 posts

Ultimate Geek


#310571 2-Nov-2023 11:50
Send private message quote this post

Hello,

 

We have a family member who is looking to purchase a VW Golf or Polo around MY2017, and I wanted to check in here, as from memory there is someone (or a few) who have direct insight in relation to VW models?

 

They are looking to move from a Swift to this - seeking a more refined build and with some more power/excitement I believe.

 

We have previously owned VW's and also standard Japanese models, and personally have no grudge to bear with servicing/costs/maintenance/etc as we found it comparable and an enjoyable ownership experience, but am a bit out of touch with the "newer" generation of vehicles. 

 

I understand the avoid the Turbo and Supercharged engines like the plague, and would be looking for a full service history to ensure appropriate maintenance of the DSG gearbox, but anything else i am missing or some dire "keep away from XYZ" stories. 

 

Much appreciated

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
JPNZ
1187 posts

Uber Geek


  #3154839 2-Nov-2023 12:13
Send private message quote this post

2012 Golf GTI here, been faultless for 7 years. Currently at 130kms and have done the usual preventative maintenance, cambelt, cam follower, DSG service. Done over 65,000km in it and never had a problem. Its 2.0 Turbo pretty good on gas (particularly on the open road) 700km on a tank. Turbo models are not to be shyed away from IMHO




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
E3xtc

754 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3154842 2-Nov-2023 12:23
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the feedback.

 

fwiw the turbo engines are not the red flags, its the engine that has both turbo and supercharger (I think they were branded the Golf GT (maybe others) - not GTi). But yeah have owned many turbo charged cars and loved em to bits. 

alasta
6188 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3154844 2-Nov-2023 12:25
Send private message quote this post

I was seriously considering buying a T-Roc a few months ago, but ended up buying a Mazda instead based on feedback I received in this thread

 

I think you'll have a hard time finding a VW without a turbo engine, as it seems to be the preferred design approach from German manufacturers to maximise fuel efficiency. 



JPNZ
1187 posts

Uber Geek


  #3154859 2-Nov-2023 13:23
Send private message quote this post

E3xtc:

 

Thanks for the feedback.

 

fwiw the turbo engines are not the red flags, its the engine that has both turbo and supercharger (I think they were branded the Golf GT (maybe others) - not GTi). But yeah have owned many turbo charged cars and loved em to bits. 

 

 

Ahh sorry re-read your post. It is the twin charged Golf GT from memory. I've also read of the problems




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch SE2, iPhone 15+

phrozenpenguin
759 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3155188 2-Nov-2023 22:24
Send private message quote this post

I would recommend purchasing a mechanical warranty alongside. We recently bought a 2018 VW, and have already had two claims on the insurance policy that would have been costly otherwise.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Pluralsight






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 