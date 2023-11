The mother is interested in getting a new car.

She would prefer a medium sedan (currently driving an old Nissan Maxima - but wants to downsize just a bit) with a petrol engine and the mod cons.

When I look at the roads, all you see are hatchbacks and SUVs, and the few sedans all seem to be large European cars.

Where did they go, where can they be found? Even the electric ones aren't sedans!