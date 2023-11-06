Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Windshield line crack
#310620 6-Nov-2023 16:45
It's pretty bizarre. A line crack from the left side to the middle, then turning 90 degrees down.

 

Booked for a replacement now, still on a policy with free glass coverage.

 

Just curious how could this happen. Any ideas?

 




  #3156739 6-Nov-2023 16:57
Is there a stone chip where the two lines intersect?

 
 
 
 

  #3156741 6-Nov-2023 17:04
No, nothing. Just a clean 90 degrees turn.




  #3156742 6-Nov-2023 17:13
Stress fracture from hidden fault during manufacturing process?

 

 




  #3156743 6-Nov-2023 17:13
Be careful what they replace it with.  Typical insurance policies won't replace with an OEM screen, but a cheap knockoff. They will claim that it meets standards and that's sufficient, but my experience is that they are optically inferior.   

 

If the vehicle is relatively new and has smart cameras and stuff you may be able to argue for an OEM replacement.  I used Novus last time and they were great at helping me get an OEM one back in there, good as new.  I have had terrible experiences with Smith & Smith screens and installs and would never go back there again.  

 

As for your question, didn't run hot water over it on a cold morning or something?  Otherwise someone jumped on it or hit a big pothole perhaps?  Looks like a stress fracture but odd that there isn't an impact mark to start things off.   




  #3156748 6-Nov-2023 17:28
If you poured hot water on it on a cold morning to remove frost that may have caused it? Or a random stress fracture? Or maybe some kid’ basketball landed on your windscreen and they ran off. Could be anything with a windscreen.

  #3156756 6-Nov-2023 18:46
I had it happen once when I washed my car on a hot day, to make it worse the windscreen was only 2 weeks old.

 

I rarely wash my car now :-)

 

 




  #3156758 6-Nov-2023 19:05
A related thread concerning the replacement that insurance/auto glass companies will try and force on you.

 

 

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=162&topicId=169634

 

 



  #3156760 6-Nov-2023 19:31
Thanks. No hot water was used, and no impact that I'm aware of. It's not a new car, so it's not a smart glass.

 

Stress fracture seems to be the answer.




  #3156761 6-Nov-2023 19:54
freitasm:

 

It's pretty bizarre. A line crack from the left side to the middle, then turning 90 degrees down.

 

Booked for a replacement now, still on a policy with free glass coverage.

 

Just curious how could this happen. Any ideas?

 

 

if it goes all the way to the left edge of the window you probably had a stone hit the edge. hits near the edge split across the windscreen quite easily, it doesn't take much. changes in weather speeds it up, especially the cool nights hot days we are getting.

 

the other thing is if there was a bit of dirt under the windscreen at the edge from manufacture or previous replacement, which creates a stress point.

Create new topic





