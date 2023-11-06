Be careful what they replace it with. Typical insurance policies won't replace with an OEM screen, but a cheap knockoff. They will claim that it meets standards and that's sufficient, but my experience is that they are optically inferior.

If the vehicle is relatively new and has smart cameras and stuff you may be able to argue for an OEM replacement. I used Novus last time and they were great at helping me get an OEM one back in there, good as new. I have had terrible experiences with Smith & Smith screens and installs and would never go back there again.

As for your question, didn't run hot water over it on a cold morning or something? Otherwise someone jumped on it or hit a big pothole perhaps? Looks like a stress fracture but odd that there isn't an impact mark to start things off.