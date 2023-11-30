Just wondering .....Whats in our petrol ?
Petrol no longer smells like petrol.
To me, it now has a solvent smell that lingers longer and is much smellier than petrol used to be .
Is it being ~watered down~ with other products to save money ?
It’s because it’s being refined off shore.
also different fuel brands add different additives as a point of difference,
which specific grade and brand are you referring to?
Are you specifically referring to one fuel station or multiple?
https://fuelquality.tradingstandards.govt.nz/automotive/for-consumers/information-about-fuel/
also different fuel brands add different additives as a point of difference,
That sounds like a quote from the website you linked. I have no knowledge of this but I can understand the statement being made when petrol was being distilled in NZ.
However now that it's being imported as a finished product, I find it hard to believe that the petrol sold by Z, BP, Mobil and Shell are in any way different to each other. Unless each shipment is dedicated to a specific brand and is stored separately etc.
Gull used to bring 100% of their fuel in, they never sources any locally, I dont know if they blended it locally, I suspect they do as the methanol in their E10 is from Fonterra
Locally, Z, Mobil, BP etc used to use a mixture of locally refined fuel and imported fuel, they would then add their own additives. They have their own storage facilities around the country.
Roughly 50% of 91 petrol it additives, the remaining is petroleum.
Until not long before the refinery closed down, we could not refine NZ crude oil as it was too waxy. NZ relied on importing Crude for refining locally.
Goosey: I wasn’t quoting anything.
It’s from my personal knowledge.
Eitherway you could find the additives are potentially mixed locally once the mother loads are delivered to the tank farms.
It’s been awhile since I was close to the industry…. But that’s how it worked when I was close to it.
My apologies - I thought I saw the same words on the website but looking again I don't see them. Sorry.
sorry i have no idea what petrol should smell like but i am interested to see what others have to say!
I actually noticed this different smell for the first time around 2 weeks ago so I agree, somthings changed.
SATTV: Roughly 50% of 91 petrol it additives, the remaining is petroleum.
50% might be Benzene, that's not to say that the other hydrocarbons don't come from the same crude.
My toyota with no cats now in it makes some really weird smells on the last tank compared to before.
Not sure if that is because of the change in oil that its burning or the fuel but I think its the fuel as the mower also has a different smell when it decides to actually run.
