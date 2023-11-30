Goosey:

also different fuel brands add different additives as a point of difference,

That sounds like a quote from the website you linked. I have no knowledge of this but I can understand the statement being made when petrol was being distilled in NZ.

However now that it's being imported as a finished product, I find it hard to believe that the petrol sold by Z, BP, Mobil and Shell are in any way different to each other. Unless each shipment is dedicated to a specific brand and is stored separately etc.