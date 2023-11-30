Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Whats in our petrol
1101

3123 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1133


#310931 30-Nov-2023 21:43
Send private message

Just wondering .....Whats in our petrol ?

Petrol no longer smells like petrol.
To me, it now has a solvent smell that lingers longer and is much smellier than petrol used to be .
Is it being ~watered down~ with other products to save money ? 

Create new topic
Goosey
2852 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 750

Subscriber

  #3166623 1-Dec-2023 06:09
Send private message

It’s because it’s being refined off shore. 
also different fuel brands add different additives as a point of difference,

 

 

 

which specific grade and brand are you referring to?
Are you specifically referring to one fuel station or multiple? 

 

 

 

https://fuelquality.tradingstandards.govt.nz/automotive/for-consumers/information-about-fuel/

 

 



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8983 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5800

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3166625 1-Dec-2023 06:56
Send private message

Goosey:

 


also different fuel brands add different additives as a point of difference,

 

 

That sounds like a quote from the website you linked. I have no knowledge of this but I can understand the statement being made when petrol was being distilled in NZ.

 

However now that it's being imported as a finished product, I find it hard to believe that the petrol sold by Z, BP, Mobil and Shell are in any way different to each other. Unless each shipment is dedicated to a specific brand and is stored separately etc.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Goosey
2852 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 750

Subscriber

  #3166626 1-Dec-2023 07:00
Send private message

I wasn’t quoting anything.
It’s from my personal knowledge.

Eitherway you could find the additives are potentially mixed locally once the mother loads are delivered to the tank farms.

It’s been awhile since I was close to the industry…. But that’s how it worked when I was close to it.



SATTV
1652 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 629

ID Verified

  #3166693 1-Dec-2023 07:31
Send private message

Gull used to bring 100% of their fuel in, they never sources any locally, I dont know if they blended it locally, I suspect they do as the methanol in their E10 is from Fonterra 

 

Locally, Z, Mobil, BP etc used to use a mixture of locally refined fuel and imported fuel, they would then add their own additives. They have their own storage facilities around the country.

 

Roughly 50% of 91 petrol it additives, the remaining is petroleum.

 

Until not long before the refinery closed down, we could not refine NZ crude oil as it was too waxy. NZ relied on importing Crude for refining locally.

 

John

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8983 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5800

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3166709 1-Dec-2023 08:18
Send private message

Goosey: I wasn’t quoting anything.
It’s from my personal knowledge.

Eitherway you could find the additives are potentially mixed locally once the mother loads are delivered to the tank farms.

It’s been awhile since I was close to the industry…. But that’s how it worked when I was close to it.

 

My apologies - I thought I saw the same words on the website but looking again I don't see them. Sorry.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Batman
Mad Scientist
29827 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6089

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166729 1-Dec-2023 09:40
Send private message

1101:
Petrol no longer smells like petrol.

 

 

sorry i have no idea what petrol should smell like but i am interested to see what others have to say!

myopinion
938 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 111


  #3166737 1-Dec-2023 10:05
Send private message

I actually noticed this different smell for the first time around 2 weeks ago so I agree, somthings changed. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
coffeebaron
6250 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3495

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166782 1-Dec-2023 13:36
Send private message

A bunch of Geekzoners get kick out of their meet up due to sitting around sniffing cans of petrol :)

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

wellygary
8402 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4747


  #3166784 1-Dec-2023 13:39
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

A bunch of Geekzoners get kick out of their meet up due to sitting around sniffing cans of petrol :)

 

 

No, no, this is a technical discussion about the chemical composition of a known carcinogen, 

 

The blind "sniff'n'score" only happens later in the evening

 

"whoar that was a real fruity '91 with a tangy afterglow... .. its gotta be the Gull 😀 

Bung
6556 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2743

Subscriber

  #3166791 1-Dec-2023 13:49
Send private message

SATTV: Roughly 50% of 91 petrol it additives, the remaining is petroleum.

 

 

 

50% might be Benzene, that's not to say that the other hydrocarbons don't come from the same crude.

richms
28341 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9324

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3166800 1-Dec-2023 14:07
Send private message

My toyota with no cats now in it makes some really weird smells on the last tank compared to before.

 

Not sure if that is because of the change in oil that its burning or the fuel but I think its the fuel as the mower also has a different smell when it decides to actually run.




Richard rich.ms

johno1234
2943 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2362


  #3166816 1-Dec-2023 15:04
Send private message

coffeebaron:

 

A bunch of Geekzoners get kick out of their meet up due to sitting around sniffing cans of petrol :)

 

 

 

 

Never mind the smell. How does it taste?

 

 

Goosey
2852 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 750

Subscriber

  #3166828 1-Dec-2023 16:22
Send private message

Believe it or not. In my younger years I could tell which grade of fuel by smell and taste and this extended to grades of engine oil….

It made for good convo when punters had no idea which fuel or oil grade they needed…
I’m out of touch these days… so couldn’t do a blind smell test.

Bung
6556 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2743

Subscriber

  #3166832 1-Dec-2023 16:30
Send private message

I think your replacement fuel taster lives near me going on the number of short lengths of garden hose I find in the long grass at the side of the road.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 