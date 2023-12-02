I'm looking for an SUV under 20K. Have Mazda CX-5, Toyota Rav 4, Mitsi Outlander/ASX on watchlist. Are 2.0 liter engines enough or should I look out for 2.5? Any recommendations would be welcomed.
also looking for a SUV similar budget i've seen a few Kia Selto around that range or wondering about the MG which seems to be doing good in aus.
At that price point you will be looking at older, higher mileage options in the second hand market. For reference, I just traded in my five year old CX-5 and the dealer listed it at $31k, so you may need to increase your budget or consider something smaller.
My CX-5 was the Skyactiv-G AWD powertrain with 140kw and I wouldn't describe it as powerful, but it was certainly competent. The 115kw variants of the CX-5 are front wheel drive so the lighter weight would partially offset the more constrained engine outputs, but you would still want to keep you expectations in check. I prefer the CX-5 to the RAV4; my father's previous generation RAV4 has some nasty body roll, and the current generation handles much better but has far too much plastic in the interior.
You might want to clarify how you intend to use the vehicle.
Avoid the diesel CX-5 they are a time bomb they are cheap for a reason, but the petrol ones are decent. I've got a 2015 CX-5 AWD Limited 2.5 - it goes well but it's not a rocket.
My sister just picked up a 2017 Rav4 Limited for 23k with 120k on the clock.
alasta:
At that price point you will be looking at older, higher mileage options in the second hand market. For reference, I just traded in my five year old CX-5 and the dealer listed it at $31k, so you may need to increase your budget or consider something smaller.
My CX-5 was the Skyactiv-G AWD powertrain with 140kw and I wouldn't describe it as powerful, but it was certainly competent. The 115kw variants of the CX-5 are front wheel drive so the lighter weight would partially offset the more constrained engine outputs, but you would still want to keep you expectations in check. I prefer the CX-5 to the RAV4; my father's previous generation RAV4 has some nasty body roll, and the current generation handles much better but has far too much plastic in the interior.
You might want to clarify how you intend to use the vehicle.
It will be used to regularly travel 25km into Christchurch. Mainly looking at SUV for comfort and ease of getting in and out of.
Kol12:
I'm looking for an SUV under 20K. Have Mazda CX-5, Toyota Rav 4, Mitsi Outlander/ASX on watchlist. Are 2.0 liter engines enough or should I look out for 2.5? Any recommendations would be welcomed.
Quite a range of size on that list.
Misti ASX is 4364mm long, outlander is 4695mm long.
Personally I would go for a Lexus RX400h, like the one below. I have the prior generation (2006). Stacked full of acoustic insulation, and very comfortable seats & ride. Also very powerful (200kW+ combined output), 4WD, and reasonably economic. Of coarse to fit your budget you are looking at older, higher mileage car's, and being a heavy 6-cylinder car it will cost more to maintain than a lighter more modern option.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/lexus/rx-450h/listing/4418190653
If you want younger (and don't really care about back seat comfort), I would take a look at the Toyota C-HR. Only of the recent toyota hybrid SUV's to fit in your budget. I assume the 1.8L drivetrain is the same one out of the prius, so is likely highly reliable. Very impressive rated fuel consumption (for a new one per toyota NZ of 4.8L/100km 3P-WLTP conversion on 91ron). Just 90kW of total system output, so on the slower side.
Could also consider an outlander PHEV (but you do need to be a bit careful about battery health on the older ones of these.
But to get into a Pure electric SUV, you would need to increase your budget to $28k.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/mg/zs/listing/4448974614
Scott3:
Kol12:
I'm looking for an SUV under 20K. Have Mazda CX-5, Toyota Rav 4, Mitsi Outlander/ASX on watchlist. Are 2.0 liter engines enough or should I look out for 2.5? Any recommendations would be welcomed.
Quite a range of size on that list.
Misti ASX is 4364mm long, outlander is 4695mm long.
Personally I would go for a Lexus RX400h, like the one below. I have the prior generation (2006). Stacked full of acoustic insulation, and very comfortable seats & ride. Also very powerful (200kW+ combined output), 4WD, and reasonably economic. Of coarse to fit your budget you are looking at older, higher mileage car's, and being a heavy 6-cylinder car it will cost more to maintain than a lighter more modern option.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/lexus/rx-450h/listing/4418190653
If you want younger (and don't really care about back seat comfort), I would take a look at the Toyota C-HR. Only of the recent toyota hybrid SUV's to fit in your budget. I assume the 1.8L drivetrain is the same one out of the prius, so is likely highly reliable. Very impressive rated fuel consumption (for a new one per toyota NZ of 4.8L/100km 3P-WLTP conversion on 91ron). Just 90kW of total system output, so on the slower side.
Could also consider an outlander PHEV (but you do need to be a bit careful about battery health on the older ones of these.
But to get into a Pure electric SUV, you would need to increase your budget to $28k.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/mg/zs/listing/4448974614
What do you like about the outlander PHEV? Am looking at those too. Does the 2.0L PHEV lack in power?
Kia Sportage is possibly another one to look at. Love our diesel 4WD model.
Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation
Kol12:
What do you like about the outlander PHEV? Am looking at those too. Does the 2.0L PHEV lack in power?
Also it's AWD, and the biggest SUV on your list.
Don't pay too much attention to engine sizes these day's, some of the quicker-accelerating cars on the road are pure EV's with no engine at all.
In the case of a hybrid (incl Plug in hybrids), it is the combination of engine and electric motors that provide strong acceleration. Output of the engine alone only really matters in a situation where you require high power for an extended amount of time (i.e. towing a big trailer up a mountain at high speed).
In the case of the 2.0 outlander PHEV, the engine can make 89kW, and the total system output is 149kW. If I recall correctly, this was the most powerful trim of this ear of outlander (outside of the USA, where a v6 was offered).
That said, in late 2018, Mitsubishi did a mid life upgrade to the drive-train, including both a 2.4L engine and a larger battery pack. By all accounts this is a significantly better car, but starts at about $29k, well outside you budget.
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/mitsubishi/outlander/listing/4444559287
With older outlander PHEV's, it is important to check traction battery health. Batteries in these are fairly poorly managed, and there is a lot of variability in the quality of the packs . As a new buyer it was basically luck of the draw, but as a used car buyer, you can check the health, and avoid the cars with bad packs...
I note you list comfort and ease of entry & egress as priories. I have never been in an out-lander PHEV, but it I don't think Mitsubishi are the market leaders in comfort. That said I should note that I understand the 3rd gen was a massive step up from the 2nd gen (and the PHEV gets extra acoustic treatment).
Don't forget to factor in that EV's and PHEV's will be subject to RUC come March 2024
Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation
Kol12:alasta:
At that price point you will be looking at older, higher mileage options in the second hand market. For reference, I just traded in my five year old CX-5 and the dealer listed it at $31k, so you may need to increase your budget or consider something smaller.
My CX-5 was the Skyactiv-G AWD powertrain with 140kw and I wouldn't describe it as powerful, but it was certainly competent. The 115kw variants of the CX-5 are front wheel drive so the lighter weight would partially offset the more constrained engine outputs, but you would still want to keep you expectations in check. I prefer the CX-5 to the RAV4; my father's previous generation RAV4 has some nasty body roll, and the current generation handles much better but has far too much plastic in the interior.
You might want to clarify how you intend to use the vehicle.
It will be used to regularly travel 25km into Christchurch. Mainly looking at SUV for comfort and ease of getting in and out of.
I had an Outlander as a rental in Australia a few years ago. It struck me as very practical and the quality was a bit better than I expected given Mitsubishi's competitive pricing, but the driving experience fell well short of the CX-5.
alasta:
I had an Outlander as a rental in Australia a few years ago. It struck me as very practical and the quality was a bit better than I expected given Mitsubishi's competitive pricing, but the driving experience fell well short of the CX-5.
Scott3:With older outlander PHEV's, it is important to check traction battery health. Batteries in these are fairly poorly managed, and there is a lot of variability in the quality of the packs . As a new buyer it was basically luck of the draw, but as a used car buyer, you can check the health, and avoid the cars with bad packs...
I note you list comfort and ease of entry & egress as priories. I have never been in an out-lander PHEV, but it I don't think Mitsubishi are the market leaders in comfort. That said I should note that I understand the 3rd gen was a massive step up from the 2nd gen (and the PHEV gets extra acoustic treatment).
how do you check the battery health on a Outlander PHEV?
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