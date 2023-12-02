Kol12: What do you like about the outlander PHEV? Am looking at those too. Does the 2.0L PHEV lack in power?

Mostly, I like that it is a PHEV, common & reasonably cheap. And of course we had a second generation growing up, so there is a bit of nostalgia.

Also it's AWD, and the biggest SUV on your list.







Don't pay too much attention to engine sizes these day's, some of the quicker-accelerating cars on the road are pure EV's with no engine at all.

In the case of a hybrid (incl Plug in hybrids), it is the combination of engine and electric motors that provide strong acceleration. Output of the engine alone only really matters in a situation where you require high power for an extended amount of time (i.e. towing a big trailer up a mountain at high speed).

In the case of the 2.0 outlander PHEV, the engine can make 89kW, and the total system output is 149kW. If I recall correctly, this was the most powerful trim of this ear of outlander (outside of the USA, where a v6 was offered).

That said, in late 2018, Mitsubishi did a mid life upgrade to the drive-train, including both a 2.4L engine and a larger battery pack. By all accounts this is a significantly better car, but starts at about $29k, well outside you budget.



https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/motors/cars/mitsubishi/outlander/listing/4444559287

With older outlander PHEV's, it is important to check traction battery health. Batteries in these are fairly poorly managed, and there is a lot of variability in the quality of the packs . As a new buyer it was basically luck of the draw, but as a used car buyer, you can check the health, and avoid the cars with bad packs...



I note you list comfort and ease of entry & egress as priories. I have never been in an out-lander PHEV, but it I don't think Mitsubishi are the market leaders in comfort. That said I should note that I understand the 3rd gen was a massive step up from the 2nd gen (and the PHEV gets extra acoustic treatment).