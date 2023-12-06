Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Mazda 3 >2019 advice
Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#311012 6-Dec-2023 17:13
Send private message

Looking at getting a Mazda3 sedan, 2019 facelift model.

 

Anyone have this and can share your thoughts/likes/peeves?

 

Not many in the market tbh, for a 2019 model or above, I've set my search max millage to 70k kms. And for the results I'm getting, it's not much far off from a CX-5 2018 and above.

 

Currently have a 2015 Corolla sedan and surely do enjoy the luggage capacity. I know the 3 won't compete in this regard. But a 2019 Corolla offers much less features than a 2019 Mazda3.

 

Also, brownie points on experience/feedback with loading a push stroller and 2 cars seats.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3168923 6-Dec-2023 18:03
Send private message

2019 was the year when the fourth generation Mazda3 was released. When you refer to the 'facelift', I am going to assume you are referring to the facelift version of the third generation. 

 

I have owned a third generation Mazda3 purchased in 2015, a CX-5 purchased in 2019 and a CX-30 purchased last month. I thoroughly enjoyed owning the Mazda3, with my only major gripe being the road noise which was a common complaint with Mazdas in general until more recent model refreshes. It's worth noting that mine was an SP22 Limited variant, so if you were to go with a GSX then you would get smaller alloys with larger tyre sidewalls which would mitigate the noise problem somewhat. 

 

The CX-5, as you would expect, was a bit less fun but much more practical. Obviously a Mazda3 handles better than a CX-5 but the absence or presence of the G-vectoring system can make a big difference when comparing them. My Mazda3 did not have CarPlay, and to the best of my knowledge it was not featured on the facelift either, but it used to be available as an expensive optional extra. 

 

I have had good reliability and dealer support from all of my Mazdas, hence why I keep buying them. 



lxsw20
3535 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3168924 6-Dec-2023 18:09
Send private message

I've got friends that found a CX-5 too small for 2 car seats and a stroller so good luck with a Mazda3! They've ended up with a Rav4 for the larger boot space. 

 

 

 

Mazda 3 as far back as the BM shape (2014ish) can be firmware/usb port upgraded to have Carplay. I've personally done it to a 2014 Mazda3 and 2015 CX-5. Cost me about $140 for the USB port upgrade.

Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3168927 6-Dec-2023 18:17
Send private message

alasta:

2019 was the year when the fourth generation Mazda3 was released. When you refer to the 'facelift', I am going to assume you are referring to the facelift version of the third generation. 


I have owned a third generation Mazda3 purchased in 2015, a CX-5 purchased in 2019 and a CX-30 purchased last month. I thoroughly enjoyed owning the Mazda3, with my only major gripe being the road noise which was a common complaint with Mazdas in general until more recent model refreshes. It's worth noting that mine was an SP22 Limited variant, so if you were to go with a GSX then you would get smaller alloys with larger tyre sidewalls which would mitigate the noise problem somewhat. 


The CX-5, as you would expect, was a bit less fun but much more practical. Obviously a Mazda3 handles better than a CX-5 but the absence or presence of the G-vectoring system can make a big difference when comparing them. My Mazda3 did not have CarPlay, and to the best of my knowledge it was not featured on the facelift either, but it used to be available as an expensive optional extra. 


I have had good reliability and dealer support from all of my Mazdas, hence why I keep buying them. 



No sorry, I indeed mean the 4th generation. They have lessened the noise, as I've read in reviews.
Thanks for the feedback. I like the cars but the space is a concern, as also noted in comment above.



Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3168929 6-Dec-2023 18:24
Send private message

lxsw20:

I've got friends that found a CX-5 too small for 2 car seats and a stroller so good luck with a Mazda3! They've ended up with a Rav4 for the larger boot space. 


 


Mazda 3 as far back as the BM shape (2014ish) can be firmware/usb port upgraded to have Carplay. I've personally done it to a 2014 Mazda3 and 2015 CX-5. Cost me about $140 for the USB port upgrade.



Well that's not good to hear. It also depends on the driver height I guess also, but the 4th Gen Mazda 3 is a good 10-15cm shorter in the rear leg room than my current corolla, according to spec sheets.

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3168978 6-Dec-2023 18:35
Send private message

Geekeneer: 

No sorry, I indeed mean the 4th generation. They have lessened the noise, as I've read in reviews.
Thanks for the feedback. I like the cars but the space is a concern, as also noted in comment above.

 

I haven't driven the fourth generation, but it's essentially the same as my CX-30 so road noise will be fine. 

 

I am middle aged with no kids so I'm probably not the best person to comment on strollers and car seats, but the CX-30 is not a particularly big car even for someone in my situation. The Mazda3 obviously has even less cabin and cargo space, so I have doubts that it's right for your needs. If you can afford a CX-5, even if you have to go with the variant with the smaller engine and front wheel drive, then I think you should stretch your budget to that.

corksta
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3168985 6-Dec-2023 19:30
Send private message

@Geekeneer I can add my experience with car seats and stroller. We have a 2021 hatch, and a 2021 CX-5.

 

We’ve got two car seats in each but the CX-5 is the main car. It will fit a stroller in the boot, plus the dog (Labrador) when he gets to come. It’s tight but it fits. The stroller is an Edward’s & Co so it folds down pretty well. If the dog isn’t in then there’s still enough room for bags, shopping, etc. 

 

Two car seats in each car virtually blocks the middle seat, and only someone small/thin could fit.

 

The boot space on the hatch is likely less than the sedan, but there’s enough room for the stroller and a couple small bags. 

 

I think next time we’d look at a 7-seater to be honest. But if the children were older or in booster seats the space would probably be fine.

 

But I like the 3 it's a nice car. Runs well, good fuel economy, good tech inside. I’d have to say though you probably wouldn’t want a 3 if you’re looking to use it as your main family car. It’ll work, but it’ll be cramped and tight. Our 4 year old already complains about the leg room between her seat and the back of mine when I do the daycare run. 




2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2

mattwnz
20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3168986 6-Dec-2023 19:37
Send private message

Does the 2019 version have a touch screen? I know the 2016 one does and a lack of a touch screen is a PITA imo. I think there aren't many second hand, because they aren't selling all that many of them, due to people preferring SUVs and hybrids. I don't see many on the road. We have an 2016 model and it  is very low which some people , especially elderly don't like getting in and out of it. Road noise is also noticable on chip roads but not a dealbreaker, and is possibly worse with wider low profile tyres which the sp25 has.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
mattwnz
20118 posts

Uber Geek


  #3168987 6-Dec-2023 19:39
Send private message

alasta:

 

Geekeneer: 

No sorry, I indeed mean the 4th generation. They have lessened the noise, as I've read in reviews.
Thanks for the feedback. I like the cars but the space is a concern, as also noted in comment above.

 

I haven't driven the fourth generation, but it's essentially the same as my CX-30 so road noise will be fine. 

 

I am middle aged with no kids so I'm probably not the best person to comment on strollers and car seats, but the CX-30 is not a particularly big car even for someone in my situation. The Mazda3 obviously has even less cabin and cargo space, so I have doubts that it's right for your needs. If you can afford a CX-5, even if you have to go with the variant with the smaller engine and front wheel drive, then I think you should stretch your budget to that.

 

 

 

 

Isn't the CX30 built on a smaller platform, and the older Mazda 3 build on the cx5 platform? I don't know about the current generation but IMO it looks a very similar design and size to the old one.  The Mazda 3 is surprisingly roomy inside, and I found the CX30 to be noticeably smaller, even though it had more head height and thus probably more overall volume. But it felt more cramped width wise.


Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3168989 6-Dec-2023 19:55
Send private message

corksta:

@Geekeneer I can add my experience with car seats and stroller. We have a 2021 hatch, and a 2021 CX-5.


We’ve got two car seats in each but the CX-5 is the main car. It will fit a stroller in the boot, plus the dog (Labrador) when he gets to come. It’s tight but it fits. The stroller is an Edward’s & Co so it folds down pretty well. If the dog isn’t in then there’s still enough room for bags, shopping, etc. 


Two car seats in each car virtually blocks the middle seat, and only someone small/thin could fit.


The boot space on the hatch is likely less than the sedan, but there’s enough room for the stroller and a couple small bags. 


I think next time we’d look at a 7-seater to be honest. But if the children were older or in booster seats the space would probably be fine.


But I like the 3 it's a nice car. Runs well, good fuel economy, good tech inside. I’d have to say though you probably wouldn’t want a 3 if you’re looking to use it as your main family car. It’ll work, but it’ll be cramped and tight. Our 4 year old already complains about the leg room between her seat and the back of mine when I do the daycare run. 



Very informative first hand experience, thank you.
I think our 1 child seat is huge also because it's an all-in-one, from birth till booster.

Would you recommend the Cx-5 as a main family car?

We really don't need 2 cars hence looking at a compact vehicle. Good enough to fit the family yet small enough to drive every day ( 3/4 days a week)to work, in traffic, so economical too.
In all honesty, it's just the weekends that the family would all be in. Hardly long road trips also.
The CX-5 consumption is eye watering for the 2.5l. I sit in Auckland SH1 traffic to CBD

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8295 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3168992 6-Dec-2023 20:07
Send private message

mattwnz:

Isn't the CX30 built on a smaller platform, and the older Mazda 3 build on the cx5 platform? I don't know about the current generation but IMO it looks a very similar design and size to the old one.  The Mazda 3 is surprisingly roomy inside, and I found the CX30 to be noticeably smaller, even though it had more head height and thus probably more overall volume. But it felt more cramped width wise.



The CX3 is based on the Mazda2 platform, the CX30 isn't the same as the CX3. The CX30 is closer to the Mazda3.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

alasta
6688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3168993 6-Dec-2023 20:19
Send private message

Correct, the CX-30 definitely has more interior space than the Mazda3, and is not to be confused with the smaller CX-3.

 

My understanding is that the Mazda3, CX-30 and CX-5 are all based on the same platform but the latter is presumably stretched a bit. 

corksta
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3168996 6-Dec-2023 20:52
Send private message

@Geekeneer yes would definitely recommend a CX-5 over a 3 as a family car.

 

The average fuel economy on ours is about 8.3l I think (about 5.6l in the 3). That also involves driving the same route as you, but might be helped that most of our work involves us travelling outside of peak times. 




2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2

Geekeneer

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3169062 6-Dec-2023 21:28
Send private message

@corksta wow that's impressive for a 2.0l (I assume) for the 3.
My current 1.8 corolla yields 8.7l/100km (actual calculated, not what the computer says)

If the CX 5 is similar then it's not so bad I guess. Is that a 2.0l on yours?

corksta
2397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3169064 6-Dec-2023 21:35
Send private message

Both are 2.5l engines. The i-stop, cylinder deactivation, etc, all helps with the economy. 




2020 MacBook Air M1 (Space Grey) | 2023 Mac mini M2 | 2021 iPad Pro 11" M1 (Space Grey) | 2021 iPad mini (Space Grey) | iPhone 15 Pro Max (Natural Titanium) | HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 4x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Ultra 2

rp1790
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3169112 7-Dec-2023 07:28
Send private message

corksta:

 

@Geekeneer yes would definitely recommend a CX-5 over a 3 as a family car.

 

The average fuel economy on ours is about 8.3l I think (about 5.6l in the 3). That also involves driving the same route as you, but might be helped that most of our work involves us travelling outside of peak times. 

 

 

I have the non turbo 2.5ltr CX5 (2020) and Taupo to Porirua I get 7.1ltr/100k so can be quite economical but around town it's up around high 8's to mid 9's.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright