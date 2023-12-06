Geekeneer: 

2019 was the year when the fourth generation Mazda3 was released. When you refer to the 'facelift', I am going to assume you are referring to the facelift version of the third generation.

I have owned a third generation Mazda3 purchased in 2015, a CX-5 purchased in 2019 and a CX-30 purchased last month. I thoroughly enjoyed owning the Mazda3, with my only major gripe being the road noise which was a common complaint with Mazdas in general until more recent model refreshes. It's worth noting that mine was an SP22 Limited variant, so if you were to go with a GSX then you would get smaller alloys with larger tyre sidewalls which would mitigate the noise problem somewhat.

The CX-5, as you would expect, was a bit less fun but much more practical. Obviously a Mazda3 handles better than a CX-5 but the absence or presence of the G-vectoring system can make a big difference when comparing them. My Mazda3 did not have CarPlay, and to the best of my knowledge it was not featured on the facelift either, but it used to be available as an expensive optional extra.

I have had good reliability and dealer support from all of my Mazdas, hence why I keep buying them.