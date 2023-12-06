Geekeneer: 

Looking at getting a Mazda3 sedan, 2019 facelift model.
Anyone have this and can share your thoughts/likes/peeves?
Not many in the market tbh, for a 2019 model or above, I've set my search max millage to 70k kms. And for the results I'm getting, it's not much far off from a CX-5 2018 and above.
Currently have a 2015 Corolla sedan and surely do enjoy the luggage capacity. I know the 3 won't compete in this regard. But a 2019 Corolla offers much less features than a 2019 Mazda3.
Also, brownie points on experience/feedback with loading a push stroller and 2 cars seats.