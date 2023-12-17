Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Remember what you did to your car prior to hibernating it so as not to be a muppet later on!
Mark

1616 posts

Uber Geek


#311136 17-Dec-2023 10:29
I kind of messed up a bit :-)

 

I removed the wheel spacers from my car 2 years ago (WOF fail item after it going through 10  years of prior WOFs with them), then the other weekend I decided I'd do the fix up work and go get the WOF ... so I reversed the car out the garage to the lovely chorus of KKEERRRUNNCCCHHH*

 

I'd forgot I put the wheels back on with the extra long lug nuts instead of the standard length ones, basically cored out the rear drum brakes!  ffaaarrrkkkkkkkkk!!!

 

And then I found that even with Hulk wielding Mjolnir I couldn't get the drums off to see what I'd munched up .. so off to ebay to get a drum puller (since local prices were insane!)

 

With the aid of the puller, physics, penetrating oil and liberal use of a hammer I won!

 

And it's probably going to be an expensive jigsaw puzzle to solve .. at least I have a new toy to add to the collection of single use tools!

 

 

 

Bung
5454 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3172598 17-Dec-2023 11:15
Lug nuts? Looks more like this is a tragic Euro with wheel bolts.

