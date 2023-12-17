I kind of messed up a bit :-)

I removed the wheel spacers from my car 2 years ago (WOF fail item after it going through 10 years of prior WOFs with them), then the other weekend I decided I'd do the fix up work and go get the WOF ... so I reversed the car out the garage to the lovely chorus of KKEERRRUNNCCCHHH*

I'd forgot I put the wheels back on with the extra long lug nuts instead of the standard length ones, basically cored out the rear drum brakes! ffaaarrrkkkkkkkkk!!!

And then I found that even with Hulk wielding Mjolnir I couldn't get the drums off to see what I'd munched up .. so off to ebay to get a drum puller (since local prices were insane!)

With the aid of the puller, physics, penetrating oil and liberal use of a hammer I won!

And it's probably going to be an expensive jigsaw puzzle to solve .. at least I have a new toy to add to the collection of single use tools!