Statement:

1) speedometers (aka combination meters or instrument clusters) are reliable electronic devices which rarely fail on its own.

2) many modern Japanese imports do not have selection of English in them. Some can be converted but some cannot.



FAQ: my car is going about 110kmh according to GPS, but speedometer shows 100. Is it faulty?

Answer: it is not faulty, it's factory design. Speedometers in Toyota, Honda, Mazda or Nissan will display more than your actual speed by certain non-linear coefficient. FYI - contrary to general belief - it is not 10%. It will show, for example 170kmh when you drive 160 as tested with standard Toyota' calibration procedure at 40, 80, 120 and 160kmh on the bench.



Sharing experience. The faults I observed:

1) faulty LED back light or warning light in Toyota Hybrid Fielder, Noah, Nissan Leaf. Fix: in some - LED replacement, in some - swap for working cluster from wreck and transfer all data accross. Note: transfer is important as data may contain vehicle configuration which could be different on the same cluster part number, e.g. Toyota Fielder.

2) wrong configuration speedometer (somebody done something wrongly) E.g. Prius ZVW30. Fix: program stock config

3) Leaf 40kWh and Kicks speedometers - ODO is frozen (traces of 3-rd party soldering inside). Stock back up reprogramming did not help. Fix: replacement for working one from wreck

4) completely dead black display in Prius Taxi after 500000kms. PCB is multilayer - cracks in the middle layer. Non fixable. Replacement. Data extracted from the dead and transferred to the donor from wreck.

5) Corolla Hybrid 2017. All needles down, not moving. Non fixable. Replacement.

6) Toyota Fielder 2017 dead LCD, burnt components on board - cluster replacement.

7) dead black screen Honda 2022 - non fixable. Stock reprogram did not help. Replacement.

8) Lexus IS350 - LED failures and LCD failures. They tried to change LEDs for different colors and damaged clusters. Suggested to source donor from wreck and transfer data.























