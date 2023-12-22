Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Faults in Speedometers and how to fix them.
RUKI

1356 posts

Uber Geek


#311203 22-Dec-2023 20:11
Send private message

Statement:
1) speedometers (aka combination meters or instrument clusters) are reliable electronic devices which rarely fail on its own.
2) many modern Japanese imports do not have selection of English in them. Some can be converted but some cannot.

FAQ: my car is going about 110kmh according to GPS, but speedometer shows 100. Is it faulty?
Answer: it is not faulty, it's factory design. Speedometers in Toyota, Honda, Mazda or Nissan will display more than your actual speed by certain non-linear coefficient. FYI - contrary to general belief - it is not 10%. It will show, for example 170kmh when you drive 160 as tested with standard Toyota' calibration procedure at 40, 80, 120 and 160kmh on the bench.

Sharing experience. The faults I observed:
1) faulty LED back light or warning light in Toyota Hybrid Fielder, Noah, Nissan Leaf. Fix: in some - LED replacement, in some - swap for working cluster from wreck and transfer all data accross. Note: transfer is important as data may contain vehicle configuration which could be different on the same cluster part number, e.g. Toyota Fielder.
2) wrong configuration speedometer (somebody done something wrongly) E.g. Prius ZVW30. Fix: program stock config
3) Leaf 40kWh and Kicks speedometers - ODO is frozen (traces of 3-rd party soldering inside). Stock back up reprogramming did not help. Fix: replacement for working one from wreck
4) completely dead black display in Prius Taxi after 500000kms. PCB is multilayer - cracks in the middle layer. Non fixable. Replacement. Data extracted from the dead and transferred to the donor from wreck.
5) Corolla Hybrid 2017. All needles down, not moving. Non fixable. Replacement.
6) Toyota Fielder 2017 dead LCD, burnt components on board - cluster replacement.
7) dead black screen Honda 2022 - non fixable. Stock reprogram did not help. Replacement.
8) Lexus IS350 - LED failures and LCD failures. They tried to change LEDs for different colors and damaged clusters. Suggested to source donor from wreck and transfer data.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

Create new topic
RUKI

1356 posts

Uber Geek


  #3174683 22-Dec-2023 20:16
Send private message quote this post

Correction: FAQ: car' speedo shows 110kmh but I am going 100 according to GPS.




Toyota / Lexus Hybrid and EV Battery Expert Battery Test & Repair 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 