Geektastic: Thanks. It just seems a bit old fashioned given how many times the distance information gets recorded now. Maybe one for David Seymour to throw on his regulatory bonfire!





hobo's are a certified device. there is a wide range of them including electronic ones. speedometers are not certed, they are not a single device (they take other sensors to work) and thus open to normal wear, repair and exploitation. ie you would have nonauthorized mechanics worked on a certed device.

with the amount of money a truckie pays, you want to make sure everything in the chain is compliant.

throwing it open to using more methods, especially uncertified devices, make it a lot more complicated, harder and more expensive to enforce. eg if they found your speedo wasn't accurate you could be up for a huge bill for RUC's you didn't pay for and then the fine on top of that again.