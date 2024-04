Stu1: RunningMan: Can't speak for the Outlander but most cars would have a fuse for each circuits i.e. tail/turn/stop so if they are all not working more likely to be a plug issue or problem with the trailer earth.

Bugger was hoping just a fuse, the rest of the lights are working on the car , just when I connected the bike rack today the rack lights were not working. Tested the rack on another car it worked ok so issue with mine. We are away camping not far to come home with it not working

with all lights out, i would be checking the earth. cheap way is to earth the lights to the rack so it earths through the tow bar itself. better if they used the earth through the plug. plug connections are typically no1 fault.

otherwise i would suspect it might have a canbus converter which has died.