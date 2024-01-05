Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Nissan Leaf 2018 - On Board Charger Voltage of Japan Domestic Market car
Shameem

17 posts

Geek


#311318 5-Jan-2024 18:32
Send private message

Dear Group,

 

I have a Nissan Leaf 2 (2018) which I imported directly from Japan in Nov 2019. So it's a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) car. Together with it, I received a 200V 15A EVSE Panasonic. The owner's manual specifies to use a 200V source to charge the car via the On Board Charger (OBC) which is at 3.3 kW.

 

 

 

Being in Mauritius, where we have 230V supply, I bought a step-down transformer to reduce the voltage entering the EVSE to 200V. Otherwise, the 230V from the main supply will have heated up the EVSE. The voltage entering the OBC is the output voltage from the transformer which is at 200V. I have been doing that for 4 years now.

 

 

 

Since 1 week now, my EVSE displays a fault and therefore I'm looking for a new EVSE. The thing is that it's very difficult/nearly impossible to find a 200V EVSE. So, I was informed that there is no need to buy an EVSE at 200V. I can simply use a 220-240V EVSE and that will work fine with the OBC. Remember that It is specified in the manual to use a 200V source (see 1st paragraph).

 

 

 

Can you please confirm if I can move forward buying a 220-240V EVSE and that won't affect the OBC? I have been told that all OBC accepts the same voltage worldwide. Thanking you in advance.

 

 

 

P.S. Your reply will be of great help since I am unable to properly charge with my actual EVSE since a week.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SomeoneSomewhere
1259 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3178086 5-Jan-2024 18:42
Send private message

There are (tens of?) thousands of these JDM cars in NZ and AFAIK they are all supplied with standard mains 230V, without the use of stepdown transformers. The onboard charger is I believe capable and designed to run off this voltage.

 

The sale of the original 200V Japanese EVSE is prohibited in NZ by Gazette notice

 

 

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
RunningMan
8211 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178094 5-Jan-2024 19:08
Send private message

What @SomeoneSomewhere says.

 

If you want to absolutely confirm, then there should be a spec label on the side of the on board charger. All the ones I have seen are rated 100-240v. Look under the bonnet on the side of the charger.

 

EDIT: The 200v from the manual will simply be advisng the user to use a 200v outlet rather than the more common 110v available in Japan. It's going to charge much quicker at 200v vs 100v.

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178096 5-Jan-2024 19:15
Send private message

Thank you!

 

Indeed, I have heard that people in NZ charge it from the 230-240V mains without any issue. But, I would like to know if it is specified somewhere about the voltage of the OBC?



RunningMan
8211 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178097 5-Jan-2024 19:23
Send private message

As above, you need to check the label on the side of the on board charger. It is the big box located under the bonnet.

 

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178098 5-Jan-2024 19:25
Send private message

Thanks a lot!

 

However, I am unable to see where it is on the OBC.

RunningMan
8211 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178111 5-Jan-2024 19:26
Send private message

Here's an older one to get an idea:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kyR5omOQu8&t=65s 

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178112 5-Jan-2024 19:28
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

As above, you need to check the label on the side of the on board charger. It is the big box located under the bonnet.

 

 

 

 

 

Can you please help me show where I can find it? I checked it and didn't see anything...

 

Thank you!



SomeoneSomewhere
1259 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3178114 5-Jan-2024 19:37
Send private message

At 65s in, it shows the label which appears to be on the left side. 

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178122 5-Jan-2024 20:07
Send private message

Can you tell me what is 65s?

SomeoneSomewhere
1259 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3178123 5-Jan-2024 20:09
Send private message

65 seconds into the above linked video shows exactly where to see the label on that OBC. 

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178171 5-Jan-2024 20:18
Send private message

Yeah saw it...already did a quick check on my vehicle but didn't see anything.

 

Will do a thorough search in some time and will let you know.

 

Thank you!

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178176 5-Jan-2024 20:21
Send private message

I am importing an EVSE from China from Alibaba.com website.

 

See the EVSE attached. Any advice you can give me.

 

Thank you.

 

 

Jase2985
12667 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3178180 5-Jan-2024 20:28
Send private message

Shameem:

 

I am importing an EVSE from China from Alibaba.com website.

 

 

While that may seem like  good idea, if you live in New Zealand it will need to have an SDOC  to be installed by an electrician.

 

 

RunningMan
8211 posts

Uber Geek


  #3178182 5-Jan-2024 20:31
Send private message

OP is not in NZ.

 

Just be careful on quality - you don't want cheap junk that shorts out or is unsafe.

Shameem

17 posts

Geek


  #3178184 5-Jan-2024 20:44
Send private message

Yeah will be careful.

 

What is OP please?

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

One New Zealand Extends 3G Switch-off Date
Posted 11-Apr-2024 08:56

Amazon Echo Hub Review
Posted 10-Apr-2024 18:57

Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners
Posted 10-Apr-2024 15:31

Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand
Posted 10-Apr-2024 14:59

Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard
Posted 9-Apr-2024 19:01

Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo
Posted 9-Apr-2024 13:33

ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN
Posted 26-Mar-2024 21:25

Shure MoveMic Review
Posted 25-Mar-2024 12:47

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand
Posted 20-Mar-2024 08:36

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Posted 19-Mar-2024 11:37

Google Nest Wifi Pro Review
Posted 16-Mar-2024 11:28

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:41

Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:32

Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam
Posted 12-Mar-2024 12:24

HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops
Posted 3-Mar-2024 18:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


 