I have a Nissan Leaf 2 (2018) which I imported directly from Japan in Nov 2019. So it's a Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) car. Together with it, I received a 200V 15A EVSE Panasonic. The owner's manual specifies to use a 200V source to charge the car via the On Board Charger (OBC) which is at 3.3 kW.
Being in Mauritius, where we have 230V supply, I bought a step-down transformer to reduce the voltage entering the EVSE to 200V. Otherwise, the 230V from the main supply will have heated up the EVSE. The voltage entering the OBC is the output voltage from the transformer which is at 200V. I have been doing that for 4 years now.
Since 1 week now, my EVSE displays a fault and therefore I'm looking for a new EVSE. The thing is that it's very difficult/nearly impossible to find a 200V EVSE. So, I was informed that there is no need to buy an EVSE at 200V. I can simply use a 220-240V EVSE and that will work fine with the OBC. Remember that It is specified in the manual to use a 200V source (see 1st paragraph).
Can you please confirm if I can move forward buying a 220-240V EVSE and that won't affect the OBC? I have been told that all OBC accepts the same voltage worldwide. Thanking you in advance.
P.S. Your reply will be of great help since I am unable to properly charge with my actual EVSE since a week.