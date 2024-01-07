I’m about to sell my ICE vehicle and have been shopping around for different options.
The Tesla model 3 LR and BMW i4 M40 have come up as options, different price brackets, but the question remains the same in terms of day to day running.
Based on fuel being (nominally) 2.80/litre, doing around 10,000km a year, and consuming around 9l/100km and a nominal 30c/kW at home (accounting for mixed super charging) and a 18kWh/100km (real world usage based on this weekend) , it seems that the insurance premiums and the very likely RUC’s seem to eat up any savings there were by charging instead of using petrol.
My insurance rates from my current performance car go from 1600 to 3200 per year for either EV.
Then the RUC’s will possibly see $760 a year per 10,000km.
Based on the calculations above just for fuel cost, it was suggesting there would be a 2800ish savings per year, but account for the new insurance premium, potential additional wear on tires for more weight, RUC’s, it seems less like the usual “omg EV is so much cheaper than fuel to run” story than what has been the story lately.
The cars used as comparison either give almost like for like performance or in the Tesla’s case, more performance than my current vehicle.
Is there something I am missing here or something glaringly obvious in my calculations I’m stuffing up??
I know there is also potential maintenance costs to factor is, but not sure what that looks like for an EV.