I would recommend test driving one and seeing for yourself.

I'm a Model 3 Long Range owner myself (previous version before Highland though) and would never go back to a petrol vehicle. I've driven all over New Zealand and done almost 50,000km in 2 years. For those 50,000km here are my costs:

Maintenance: $0 - barely anything actually goes wrong with them and with Tesla they come to you most of the time too.

Tyres: $2600 (I had a tyre get slashed by what I can assume was an anti EV idiot so was forced to replace a pair - total cost quoted here is for all 4 along with 2x Alignments).

Tyre Rotations: $80

Charging: $1,628.17 (shop around for power companies as my overnight rate is 14c/kWh and I schedule my car then).

Fuel cost compared to my previous car: $16,706.70 (based at 8L/100km, $3/L as my previous car took premium).

Insurance: $1800/yr full cover at agreed value ($88,000) including excess free glass and full vehicle replacement in the first 3 years (Star Insurance).

The charging figure includes public charging too. I'm very good at tracking the cost of all charges (Tessie will automatically calculate my at home charging).

Compared to my previous car the acceleration, responsiveness, ability to preheat / cool the cars cabin from the app etc is just simply awesome. With RUC's coming in I think I calculated it as paying around 40c/L in fuel with my at home charging. I'll tell you now, I'm never going back to ICE.

I wouldn't call them a luxury car, I would call them a car fit for a purpose. There are so many of them on the road the luxury car status has long gone. Advantage of the Tesla over the BMW is no dealer to deal with (the dealer network sucks with EV's as they try and "maintain" them still to keep the warranty) and also the Tesla Supercharger network.

Also, as a final example. I broke a seat clip and thought "crap, this is going to cost me" so I booked a tyre rotation in the Tesla app ($40ish and they come to me for it) and asked them for another seat clip. The total bill? Here it is:

Edit: it was 3 Cents so basically didn't cost me anything as I was getting a rotation done regardless.