I have a 2018 Nissan Leaf ZE1, I'd like to replace the crappy LED lights I previous bought (they last for about a year before starting to flicker/die) for the license plates with new ones. I bought some new ones without realising the new ones are complete units with the housing as well. I'm now puzzled as to how to get access to the light housing, they seem to be only accessible from the outside of the hatch, but I can't figure out how. Does anyone know by any chance?