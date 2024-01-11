I'm looking to buy a head unit for my recently purchased car. It looks like best bang for buck will be an android based unit from Aliexpress. These come with vehicle specific fitting kits and wiring looms. I'm aware that quality can vary significantly, but I've found a model by Ekiy that has some really good reviews. (ignore the low initial price, I'd get the higher spec option)

https://a.aliexpress.com/_mKIDm2k



Does anyone here have much experience with android head units, and would you recommend them?



Is a 9" screen in a car good, or do you find it is excessively large and distracting?



Some units have 4g connectivity. Do you know if I put an NZ sim in if it is likely to work? I was going to try a 2degrees prepay sim and share data from my phone plan.



Any experience appreciated, thanks.

