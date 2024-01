I got one for my imported '15 Prius Alpha (Prius V) recently.

There are basically two after-market units advertised - a generic brand, and a Philips brand. I bought the Philips, from a Trademe vendor (based in Auckland), it's licensed branding and is from a Chinese outfit underneath - quite possibly the same thing.

Basically.. it does what it says on the label, it's generally fine, but the QC isn't great.

Examples:

- Is configured to 'cold boot' if the car is left off for longer than X (configurable value in the manufacturer config screen, I think I set mine to a week) but then sometimes does it at random, which means no stereo (or reversing camera) for a minute or so at random

- WHen it cold boots it forgets the date/time and has to re-learn them; supports GPS and NTP sync.

- built-in clock in the radio doesn't manage timezones when using auto time sync (so it's always UTC+12 when we're in DST.. so it's always wrong in summer) so I have to let it auto sync, then set it to manual and adjust it by another hour.

- Volume is inconsistent between audio sources, particularly 'radio' is substantially louder than Bluetooth

- Volume level 1/30 is quite loud, and 0/30 is muted, so ... that's annoying. I obtained the manufacturers menu pin code in the hope that this would have more options for configuring relative volume controls, no dice.

- The bezel wasn't perfect, apparently there's a couple of sub-variants of the way my air vents are configured - it was made to work with a dremel tool by the installer (I am in Wellington, so I bought the item online and then hired a local professional installer)

- Mapping software in it is functional, but nowhere near as useful as Google Maps.

- It's a passable android client (albiet with limited apps) when connected to wifi

- Android Auto, it turns out, does work via USB cable, so that's not so bad

- The Hands-free Audio for my phone(s) via Bluetooth or Android Auto has (apparently) pretty poor audio quality compared to the "OEM" stereo I had (which was in Japanese, and ran BSD underneath, and was quite full featured, except that I had to google-translate every menu option to figure out how to drive it for the few weeks I ran it)... so I actually have a standalone bluetooth sunvisor device linked to my work phone to give me a viable handsfree option for work.

- Radio auto-programs itself by scanning the band and saving everything it finds.

- Radio RDS will show you what station your own

-... but Radio RDS isn't used to save the name next to the frequency of saved channels. So you still have to know what freq you want. (It's Android. WHy doesn't it save the name of the station next to the freq of the station FFS)

- Reversing camera takes the camera feed but doesn't have steering indicator lines linked to the angle of your steering wheel, my '01 Gaia had this and I think the OEM stereo had this. So not supported by this head unit, I assume. It has some bodgy fake ones that don't move that you can turn on, i disabled them as pointless.

- Online material about this stereo is scarce, mostly marketing information ("the glossy")

- When I had problems with Android Auto it was trying to send my phone to a .cn website to sideload an apk to enable carplay. Turns out this wasn't necessary and there was a setting to toggle... but had me concerned for a minute.

At the end of the day, I appreciate an english-language head unit (having not had one for the 12 years I owned the Gaia until I bought this 6 months ago) and i'm comfortable enough setting the time to manual and fixing it when it decides to reset itself (about every month so far). The 9" display is pretty decent and fits the dash well enough (photo taken during the installation, excuse the scanner antenna sticking up in the bottom-middle)... i've become quite used to it and am happy enough given the TCO for this was about $700 and i'd have otherwise been spending $1500 on something brand-name-esque from a pro installer in the city. And that was probably going to be 8" with a much bigger bezel.