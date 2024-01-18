Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#311465 18-Jan-2024 09:55
My car was in an accident a few weeks back and the insurance company has advised me that they will be writing it off. I've got personalised plates on the car so will want to remove them before the insurance company hauls my car away. When I spoke to the insurance company they said that the car has to have plates on it and that I should go to a VTNZ or similar place that can handle regos and hand my plates in and get a new set to put on the car, and when I get a new car I should go back and get my old personalised plates back.

 

Is this really how it works? VTNZ hold my old plates until I get a new car (which could be months away)? What if I decide not to get a new car but still want to keep the plates?

  #3183429 18-Jan-2024 10:01
If you take one of the personalised plates in to VTNZ, you'll pay a small fee (can't recall what it was), they'll give you a new set of standard issue government plates, and you'll keep the personalised plates in your possession.

 

Once you get a new vehicle, simply go in to VTNZ with the government plates from the new vehicle and atleast one of the personalised plates, and they will transfer the personalised plates on to the new vehicle.




  #3183446 18-Jan-2024 10:22
Thanks @evilonenz, that makes more sense than what the insurance guy told me!

  #3183529 18-Jan-2024 13:53
I just finished swapping the plates over. The fee was $29.11 and the lady that handled it just had to site the plate, so parking in their carpark was enough for them to see them. Hardest part was loosening the bolts that held the old plates on!



  #3183557 18-Jan-2024 15:30
you can drive a car that's been written off?

  #3183558 18-Jan-2024 15:34
Batman:

 

you can drive a car that's been written off?

 

 

Yup the car is still driveable. The insurance policy has an agreed price of $4600 and the insurance guy I spoke to said if the repair cost is more than 70% of the agreed price then they just write the car off.

  #3183562 18-Jan-2024 15:42
MurrayM:

 

Batman:

 

you can drive a car that's been written off?

 

 

Yup the car is still driveable. The insurance policy has an agreed price of $4600 and the insurance guy I spoke to said if the repair cost is more than 70% of the agreed price then they just write the car off.

 

 

Be careful here, as when they write off the car the insurance is generally voided, so best not to have an accident...

  #3183575 18-Jan-2024 15:52
Thanks for the heads-up. I was driving it up until the point they advised me that they were going to write it off. After that I had to drive it to the NZTA place for them to sight the plates (I suppose I should have just removed the plates, but that was literally only 50 metres (I'm really lucky that there is a NZTA place directly across the road from my house)). I won't be driving it any more now that they've advised me that they're going to write it off.

