ringbearer

Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Narrow booster seats
#311696 7-Feb-2024 18:52
We are soon to be a family of 5, and I’d love to continue using our current 5 seater vehicle with 2 boosters and a capsule on the back seat.
I’ve done quite a bit of research on this topic, but seem to keep showing up discontinued models, or models not available in NZ. The two older kids will both be in booster seats for a fair while, so I don’t mind investing in something of decent quality.
Does anyone have any recommendations of booster seats they have used 3 across?
The only model I’ve seen in NZ is the Diono Radian, but as it’s a convertible it seems overkill when we will only need boosters + a capsule.

  #3192085 7-Feb-2024 19:04
I don’t have a recommendation per se but are you by any chance located near a Baby On The Move? I find them to provide really good advice and can show you all the options :)

 
 
 
 

  #3192088 7-Feb-2024 19:18
If you're a Facebook user you can't go past the NZ Carseat Discussion Group.

Very active community with car seat technicians who actively call out poor/illegal advice, refer you to trusted locals etc.

While baby on the move are one of the better retailers, their advice is only as good as their training, since of which has appeared to be very poor based on some users feedback.

  #3192089 7-Feb-2024 19:19
Pretty sure Diono Radian is the answer, but yeah baby on the move are the best.

 

What car do you have, and make sure you take the car you plan on using to baby on the move (who also do hire capsules if required)




  #3192091 7-Feb-2024 19:25
Great advice, thanks. I work near a baby on the move, so will swing past at lunchtime. I’ll ask my wife to check out those Facebook groups as well.

