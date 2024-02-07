ringbearer

We are soon to be a family of 5, and I’d love to continue using our current 5 seater vehicle with 2 boosters and a capsule on the back seat.

I’ve done quite a bit of research on this topic, but seem to keep showing up discontinued models, or models not available in NZ. The two older kids will both be in booster seats for a fair while, so I don’t mind investing in something of decent quality.

Does anyone have any recommendations of booster seats they have used 3 across?

The only model I’ve seen in NZ is the Diono Radian, but as it’s a convertible it seems overkill when we will only need boosters + a capsule.