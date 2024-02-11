Hi, i have been everywhere trying to to find an answers to the questions below, hopefully someone out there can help.

I have a 2017 I3 that was imported to NZ from Japan. I need to charge it at home, but it only has a level 1 socket, so how do I charge faster?

Will any of the following help me?

1. Get a dedicated 20A or 30A 240v socket installed in my garage?

2. Get a level 2 charger and use a level 2 to 1 adaptor?

3. Sell it and buy something else?

I don't want to use option 3, but that may be my only choice.

Any ideas out there? What will be my maximum charge rate and how do I get it?

Any and all help would really be appreciated by this desperate i3 owner.