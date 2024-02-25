Loismustdye:

We signed a sales and purchase agreement for a brand new vehicle, however I am having second thoughts about it and feel I need some more time to think about it and I am now wondering whether the agreement can be cancelled if no money or keys have changed hands.

the details: we had a trade in on a new vehicle (this was only done today), no deposit has been paid, we haven’t taken possession and we haven’t handed over our vehicle. All that is happened is we have a sales and purchase agreement signed by us both. We had some things to sort with the bank first and in doing so we (myself) have got some reservations about the vehicle chosen. We did ask for some accessories (bonnet protector, tow bar, and a canopy although that’s a few weeks off) for the Ute and as it was late today I assume the dealer won’t have done these and possibly won’t till the workshop is open on Monday but would need to check. If these are fitted I’m aware we will need to go through (fair enough).

Can it happen or are we now committed?

It’s nothing to do with the sales or anything at all like that (dealer and salesperson was pretty good and easy to deal with to be fair) just my own personal apprehension.

Has anybody had any experience with this (the contract not me being a wuss)?

cheers