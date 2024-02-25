Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Overseas license suspension
#311900 25-Feb-2024 05:21
Recently got ticketed and US state license suspended near timaru. My rental car have to return where I picked in Auckland or return at Wellington with some NZ 300 dollar surcharge. Is it ok to drive to Wellington using international license permit? It’s highllg impossible to leave hertz rebtak car in South Island. Or if you know anywhere I can hire driver arrangements to drive back to north island please let me know…

  #3199638 25-Feb-2024 07:21
What did the police officer say?

What have Hertz said?

As you're suspended it's highly unlikely you can drive any further. Even if the officer said you can drive to the next town, they likely said at your own risk and that another officer may stop you.

Rental car agreements are normally for the authorised driver only. So you can't get anyone else to drive unless they are on the paperwork.

I would suggest your only legal, and contractual, option is to leave the car where it is. You'll need to make your own way by bus, plane, hitchhiking and let Hertz know so they can recover the vehicle. No doubt at some expense to yourself.

 
 
 
 

  #3199655 25-Feb-2024 07:34
Thank you so much for the response. Going to call hertz in Dunedin. Auckland hertz told me I can’t leave the car in South Island but only I can in Wellington. The other driver if anyone will I can add in the contract to drive that’s another option I have. I thought of use IDP instead should my home driver license but it’s not good idea. It’s better be safe than sorry. Just curious even if I drive within speed limit and get my back to Wellington will they track using the car license? Since it’s not my car and it’s hertz don’t know if they can track it to suspended license, for instance if same car assigned to some other customer.

  #3199656 25-Feb-2024 07:41
Pay for a Tow truck to get the vehicle to the correct location

 

Why was your licence suspended?



  #3199663 25-Feb-2024 07:57
Firstly, your Hertz contract may state you need to inform them of any road traffic offences while hiring the vehicle.

It sounds like you've not told Hertz why you want to return the vehicle in the South Island. There will be options, but most likely a some very large expense to you. Hertz won't want the car in the South Island likely due to their fleet management and relocate fees due to where most of their customers enter/exit the country.

Your IDP is not your licence, it's a translation service only. You must carry your IDP and licence at all times. That being said, I was not aware of an IDP being needed for a US licence in New Zealand.

Any officer who you present your IDP to will ask to see your US licence.
In the police national computer (we don't have different databases for different regions) they will see your vehicle as being stopped.
You're right, how do they know the customer, well they can check to see what tickets you've been issued and determine it was you. Especially as your rental agreement shows date of or pick up and expected drop off.

Hertz may allow you to add another driver, but I'm not sure how they do that without you being in the office. It normally involves getting copies of a licence, signing forms etc.

Your only option really is to tell Hertz and ask them what your vehicle recovery options are.

  #3199664 25-Feb-2024 08:03
Can I take risk just drive under the speed limit cross north island? You don’t need IDP but I case if the ask US license I can just show ipd but you are right if the run the license plate then it’s screwed.

  #3199665 25-Feb-2024 08:08
staysalty: Can I take risk just drive under the speed limit cross north island? You don’t need IDP but I case if the ask US license I can just show ipd but you are right if the run the license plate then it’s screwed.

 

As advised above, do not do this.

 

In case you are unaware of your legal situation, here is something that may help (assuming this is what actually happened):

 

28-day roadside suspension




  #3199667 25-Feb-2024 08:13
It’s better to be safe and avoid taking risks. Thank you so much you guys are awesome!



  #3199668 25-Feb-2024 08:17
Like I said, an IDP is not a legal document to show your right to drive. It supports it, but can't be used alone.

You're vehicle almost definitely has an alert placed on it. Any ANPR equipped vehicle will instantly flag that you need to be stopped.
If you are stopped while suspended you can almost guarantee they will call Hertz on your behalf.

I'm not familiar with the new ticketing system, but they may well be and to load foreign drivers licence details too. So there really is no escaping (lying) to get out of it.

You really do need to take it on the chin and let Hertz know.

As mentioned my eracode, depending on your offence, and may end up with a court summons too.

  #3199669 25-Feb-2024 08:17
when and where do you depart NZ from?


 


We are all curious, what did you do that got you nabbed by the cops? (My guess is speeding / more than 50km over the posted limit). 


 


Was there anything else?  Do you need to turn up to a court or was that the quick trade off that the cop made for you as a concession....i.e. just suspend your licence and still let you leave the country?


 


 


A long time ago, I was driving a rental in Southland... two different cops came to chat to me. That particular rental car (number plate), was subject to dozens of complaints in the same week / earlier.  Turned out there was someone who was dangerously driving around for a week and caused crashes.    Didnt help I had a similar description...  But they quickly figured out I was a new renter (its why you keep the rental car agreement paperwork in the seat pocket instead of throwing away). 


 


 





Mod Edit (removed dodgy advice)

  #3199674 25-Feb-2024 08:31
staysalty: Thank you so much for the response. Going to call hertz in Dunedin. Auckland hertz told me I can’t leave the car in South Island but only I can in Wellington. The other driver if anyone will I can add in the contract to drive that’s another option I have.

 

This is the most important thing to do.... Its probably even better to go to the Dunedin office and sort it out in person.... 

 

This will not be the first time this has happened to a rental car, so there will be a provision for it in their system somewhere, 

 

But in the end, it will cost you $$$ in car relocation costs, 

 

Don't Drive the car after you have been forbidden,

 

a) Its illegal for you, and b) Having a suspended license will invalidate the rental contract insurance, you will be liable for ay and all damage to the car and anything it hits....

  #3199676 25-Feb-2024 08:34
Irrelevant post removed.




  #3199678 25-Feb-2024 08:36
15. Unless otherwise agreed in writing, if the Vehicle is not returned to Hertz on the same island as it was hired from, Hertz may charge the Hirer an additional fee of up to $1,000 plus GST for its relocation.

That's actually not too bad a fee. But I'm assuming it's still returned to their office, and not just left roadside.

While some have recommended getting your own tow, it may well cost more. And you've still got to tell Hertz, they may not be too keen on signing for their vehicle that's randomly arrived at their site.
Especially as that may still be in beach of authorised driver clause.

  #3199680 25-Feb-2024 08:39
The info you need is here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/new-residents-and-visitors/driving-on-nz-roads/ 

 

Who can drive on New Zealand roads

 

You can drive in New Zealand without a New Zealand driver licence if:

 

  • you have a current and valid overseas licence or driver permit, and
  • you haven’t been given a disqualification or suspension in New Zealand, and
  • you came into New Zealand less than 12 months ago, and
  • your overseas licence is in English, or you have an accurate translation, and
  • you haven’t been granted a New Zealand driver licence since you last entered New Zealand.

 

 

You have been given a suspension so you cannot drive.

 

 

 

More info here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/the-driver-licence-register/ 

 

The Courts and NZ Police regularly update Waka Kotahi with information on traffic offences, disqualifications, suspensions and revocations. This information is also held on the DLR,

 

So that suspension info will be recorded.

 

If you are the only named driver on the rental agreement, you need to contact the rental company. Either then make an arangement for the car to be collected by them, or add another driver if you are travelling with somebody else.

  #3199691 25-Feb-2024 09:32
Check your PMs, I can drive you and the car, if pay for my plane ticket home christchurch, and ferry ticket to cross with you.

  #3199706 25-Feb-2024 09:41
@cruxis you would need to make sure you are added to the rental agreement as an approved driver

