

Firstly, your Hertz contract may state you need to inform them of any road traffic offences while hiring the vehicle.



It sounds like you've not told Hertz why you want to return the vehicle in the South Island. There will be options, but most likely a some very large expense to you. Hertz won't want the car in the South Island likely due to their fleet management and relocate fees due to where most of their customers enter/exit the country.



Your IDP is not your licence, it's a translation service only. You must carry your IDP and licence at all times. That being said, I was not aware of an IDP being needed for a US licence in New Zealand.



Any officer who you present your IDP to will ask to see your US licence.

In the police national computer (we don't have different databases for different regions) they will see your vehicle as being stopped.

You're right, how do they know the customer, well they can check to see what tickets you've been issued and determine it was you. Especially as your rental agreement shows date of or pick up and expected drop off.



Hertz may allow you to add another driver, but I'm not sure how they do that without you being in the office. It normally involves getting copies of a licence, signing forms etc.



Your only option really is to tell Hertz and ask them what your vehicle recovery options are.