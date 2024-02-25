Pay for a Tow truck to get the vehicle to the correct location
Why was your licence suspended?
staysalty: Can I take risk just drive under the speed limit cross north island? You don’t need IDP but I case if the ask US license I can just show ipd but you are right if the run the license plate then it’s screwed.
As advised above, do not do this.
In case you are unaware of your legal situation, here is something that may help (assuming this is what actually happened):
when and where do you depart NZ from?
We are all curious, what did you do that got you nabbed by the cops? (My guess is speeding / more than 50km over the posted limit).
Was there anything else? Do you need to turn up to a court or was that the quick trade off that the cop made for you as a concession....i.e. just suspend your licence and still let you leave the country?
A long time ago, I was driving a rental in Southland... two different cops came to chat to me. That particular rental car (number plate), was subject to dozens of complaints in the same week / earlier. Turned out there was someone who was dangerously driving around for a week and caused crashes. Didnt help I had a similar description... But they quickly figured out I was a new renter (its why you keep the rental car agreement paperwork in the seat pocket instead of throwing away).
staysalty: Thank you so much for the response. Going to call hertz in Dunedin. Auckland hertz told me I can’t leave the car in South Island but only I can in Wellington. The other driver if anyone will I can add in the contract to drive that’s another option I have.
This is the most important thing to do.... Its probably even better to go to the Dunedin office and sort it out in person....
This will not be the first time this has happened to a rental car, so there will be a provision for it in their system somewhere,
But in the end, it will cost you $$$ in car relocation costs,
Don't Drive the car after you have been forbidden,
a) Its illegal for you, and b) Having a suspended license will invalidate the rental contract insurance, you will be liable for ay and all damage to the car and anything it hits....
The info you need is here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/new-residents-and-visitors/driving-on-nz-roads/
Who can drive on New Zealand roads
You can drive in New Zealand without a New Zealand driver licence if:
- you have a current and valid overseas licence or driver permit, and
- you haven’t been given a disqualification or suspension in New Zealand, and
- you came into New Zealand less than 12 months ago, and
- your overseas licence is in English, or you have an accurate translation, and
- you haven’t been granted a New Zealand driver licence since you last entered New Zealand.
You have been given a suspension so you cannot drive.
More info here https://www.nzta.govt.nz/driver-licences/the-driver-licence-register/
The Courts and NZ Police regularly update Waka Kotahi with information on traffic offences, disqualifications, suspensions and revocations. This information is also held on the DLR,
So that suspension info will be recorded.
If you are the only named driver on the rental agreement, you need to contact the rental company. Either then make an arangement for the car to be collected by them, or add another driver if you are travelling with somebody else.
Check your PMs, I can drive you and the car, if pay for my plane ticket home christchurch, and ferry ticket to cross with you.