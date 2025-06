Any recommendation for a hybrid SUV between 15-18k?

Why SUV? As I prefer a higher clearance one due to my knees not being that great after having a stroke and my current 2008 hatchback is becoming a pain getting in and out of. Wanting hybrid/awd if budget permits (can maybe push to 20k if worth it). Sunroof a bonus as closest I would go to have that convertible feel but not a requirement.

Current short list

Subaru XV

Honda Vezel/ HRV?

Nissan X Trail

Any feedback on these models?