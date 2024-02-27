On the MG3, Aussie reports are that the new model is going to be at least $5000 more expensive, so from that information, it is likely it will be NZD25,500+ here.



And frankly the price hike is fair enough. The current model is extremely dated (first produced in 2011, and has had two facelifts). Things like safety & fuel economy are lagging compared to modern expectations.



Very impressive they have been able to match the hybrid corolla on rated fuel consumption. Will be interesting to see if this is on 91 or 95RON (Current MG3 recommends 95RON).

mattwnz: I would hope that NZ standards would eventually require certain standards of new vehicles if they are to join the NZ fleet. It is interesting how popular hybrids are becoming over EVs at the moment

We have the Clean Car Standard in legislation (although there are rumors of the current government planning to remove it). In short, car importers get fined if their fleet average emissions is too high (and the cap gets lower every year).



This will be one reason car importers are so keen to push EV, PHEV and Hybrids. Likely part of the reason the likes of toyota has decided to offer some models as hybrid only, and no longer bring in lower margin, higher emitting cars (like the petrol engined hilux workmate).

As for hybrids being popular, good hybrids are a very easy sell. Take the Rav4 as an example, The additional purchase price is gets paid back in fuel savings in just a few years. And they are all AWD & have the same 1500kg tow rating as the non hybrid versions. Not really a surprise that they are so popular.



Also hybrids have been around enough that they have gained a reputation for reliability. People suggesting batteries die in 5 year's get cut down pretty quickly by people like me with an 18 year old, 225,000km hybrid in their driveway...



Hybrids got a big boost in the first year of the clean car discount, where many qualified for rebates. This has propelled them solidly into the mainstream.

The placement of full rate RUC's in EV's will further boost hybrids. Vast majority of hybrids will pay well less road tax than an EV, with the most efficient (like Yaris hybrid paying 2.4x less).





vs EV's, hybrids are a much easier sell for those who are not early adaptors, they are just a petrol car with a cleaver hack that makes them use 30-40% less fuel.... No need to set up a charger at home, no need to work out how public charging works for road trips...



With any new tech, there is a decent chunk of the population who wants to wait for it to mature before jumping in.

Should also note that the range of EV's available is still limited (and 12 months ago was much more limited). If one wants a AWD EV that can tow 1500kg like a $48,590 Rav4, one needs to spend $80k on a model Y long range. (and go back 4 months, and they would have need to spend $100k+ on an AWD EV6 / ioniq5.