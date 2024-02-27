Driven: The new system includes a 75kW 1.5-litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine and a 100kW electric motor, complemented by a separate generator motor and 1.83kWh battery pack. This combination delivers a combined output of 143kW.
Around that price It will provide stiff competition for the secondhand import Toyota Aqua. It claims a similar 4.4L/100km fuel economy. It has a surprising number of modes to select from. Hybrid battery is twice the size of the Aqua which has both plus and minus I imagine.