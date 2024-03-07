Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Outlander v Outlander PHEV v Tiguan
Lizard1977

#312006 7-Mar-2024 10:30
Thanks to everyone who contributed to my earlier thread.  It was starting to get a bit confused and cluttered, and I have a better idea of what I'm trying to ask, so I decided to start a fresh thread focussed on those specific questions.

 

The issue

 

Replacing my car.  Budget is $25K (confirmed finance).  Key criteria - reliable (not requiring significant or costly repairs every year), comfortable and enjoyable to drive, good space (bonus points if it can seat 6 people), good fuel economy, and durable (lasting for 5-8 years).

 

I know many of these things are subjective, so I've tried to articulate what those things are to me.

 

The long list

 

Thanks to everyone who offered up suggestions in my previous thread.  I also looked through other threads to get an idea of makes/models I should be looking at.  I searched on Trademe with some fairly broad parameters to see what models came up in my budget.  What I discovered is that compact SUVs are the new station wagons, so pretty much everything on my long list is an SUV.  I also discovered that 6+ seats is hard to find unless you go big and expensive (on into the van/people mover territory, which I'm not keen on).  Being somewhat "rare", I've had to extend my criteria to include 5 seaters as well.  That's why my criteria is "good space" with a bonus if that space includes a third row of seats.

 

The long list includes a lot of different vehicles.  Most of them I've excluded for a mix of cost (sometimes "value for money"), age, fuel economy, or a "doesn't offer much difference/advantage for the cost."  My notes below are based on looking at specific examples on Trademe for Palmerston North.  I've also looked further afield (Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Auckland) but this can be tricky to properly inspect vehicles in person, so it's generally for an example of a model which isn't available in PN.  But I do accept that I could find better or cheaper examples elsewhere - it's just not practical to travel all over the country hunting out the best deal. 

 

The ones I've considered include:

 

- Haval H2 (relatively thirsty, and engine seems a bit small for the size of the vehicle)

 

 - Honda CR-V (seems relatively expensive for a newish 5-seater - at least, amongst the examples I was able to find).

 

 - Kia Sportage (quite expensive for a newish 5-seater, and has higher fuel consumption compared to others I'm looking at)

 

 - Mazda 6 SW (found one that was quite cheap, but has very high mileage and is just a slightly newer version of what I already have (Subaru wagon; found another which is lower mileage, but is comparatively expensive for the same age)

 

 - Mazda CX-5/CX-8/CX-9 (these all seem to have a price premium meaning there aren't many examples in my price range that aren't very high mileage)

 

 - Nissan X-Trail (quite expensive, though much newer than most others I've looked at, but has relatively higher fuel consumption)

 

 - SsangYong Korando (similar age to the Nissan I looked at but is cheaper.  However, engine seems a tad small, and isn't a brand I'm familiar with)

 

 - Subaru XV (relatively expensive for the age, but this specific example had very very low mileage)

 

 

 

The short list

 

I have a short list of three different options.  It's fair to say that none of the makes/models I've looked at (short or long list) are without issue or compromise.  With my budget, I won't find something perfect.  I also know that some people will be strong advocates for models on the long list.  Please persuade me if there's something I've overlooked or if I've overestimated some flaw.

 

My tentative short list is:

 

 - Mitsubishi Outlander

 

 - Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

 

 - VW Tiguan Allspace

 

 

 

Of the ones on my shortlist, the Outlander seems to hit the most boxes.  The petrol model has 7 seats, which isn't a dealbreaker for me but would be nice to accomodate my blended family.  My two young kids have hopped in the back of several 7 seaters and have no problem fitting comfortably in there.  We haven't done that in an Outlander yet, but I would expect it to be similar to the CX-8 we drove in Auckland in terms of space.  I drove an Outlander on my own last week and it was good to drive, if unexceptional.  It was comfortable, decent to drive, good fuel economy (7.9L/100km).  It had high mileage (ex-lease) but has a fully documented service history.

 

The Outlander PHEV isn't 7 seats, but I could live with that if the fuel economy was anywhere near as good as it claims.  The big question marks are around the reliability of the hybrid system, and whether the fuel economy will meet expectations (or dwindle with age).  There are three local examples and one in New Plymouth that are in shouting distance of my budget.  One has had the battery replaced in 2022, and reports 82% SOH.  The PHEV I drove last week was very nice to drive, more so than the Outlander.  But they are older (between 2016 and 2018) though most have lower mileage.

 

For Outlanders generally, I have no idea about their long-term reliability, costs to service, and fishhooks to watch for in terms of repairs/breakdowns (especially with the PHEV model)

 

The VW Tiguan is a very nice car.  The one I drove was just a 1.4L petrol turbo (which I have discovered is not recommended by owners - the 2L is the one to go for).  I found one in Auckland which is the same age, higher mileage, but has the 2L engine for a grand less than the 1.4L model I drove.  It has seven seats, which is an extra point in its favour.  However, I've been spooked by claims of very high maintenance costs and lots of random and often expensive repairs.  It's a shame, because otherwise the Tiguan would be a winner for me.

 

So here are my questions for the brains trust:

 

     

  1. What are the real-world costs for maintaining and repairing a VW Tiguan?  I've read that they are expensive to own in NZ because of the "euro" factor.  The model in Auckland has higher mileage (117K), which seems to count against it but does this also mean that the big ticket scheduled services would likely already been done (assuming it has been regularly serviced).  Do Tiguans start to "break down" at a certain age?  If I had some confidence that I wasn't buying a lemon, then I would be really tempted to go for the Tiguan.
  2. What are the real-world costs for maintaining and repairing a Mitsubishi Outlander?  Common-sense suggests that as a japanese import it will be cheaper to service and maintain, but I don't want to assume that.  Do they have known significant faults at a certain age?  The petrol model I'm looking at is a 2019 model with 145K kms on the clock, ex-lease with a fully documented and comprehensive service record.  As with the Tiguan, does this mean that the big-ticket services have already been done?  Or are there big costs coming down the road?
  3. Is it foolish to consider a second-hand PHEV Outlander?  I have only about 30 mins experience behind the wheel of one of these - not enough time to gauge the fuel economy reliably - but my instinct is that the battery is a potential liability.  I'm trying to learn about how the hybrid system works.  From what I've read, it can run in hybrid mode with petrol and electrics working together, in "Series" mode where the electric motors drive the car but the engine generates electricity for the motors, or it can run in a petrol mode and recharge the battery (direct from the engine and from regenerative braking).  And it can plug-in to charge too.  I guess I'm curious about how this all works.  How fuel efficient is it to run in Series mode (particularly for low speed urban driving) and just use the engine as a generator?  It probably makes more sense to let the on-board computers decide the best use of the various systems, but is the real-world fuel economy result likely to be poorer for an older/high-mileage vehicle as the battery degrades.  And what is an acceptable battery SOH?  One of the models I've found has had the battery replaced in 2022 - does this make it a better contender, or is it indicative of failure and other problems?

 

 

 

Thanks for coming along to my TED talk 😄.  This would be the most significant expense I've ever incurred that isn't house-related, so I want to make a good decision.  Really appreciate any insights or advice you can offer.

djtOtago
  #3204029 7-Mar-2024 10:39
Are you aware PHEV will be subject to Road user charges from the 1 April 2024

RUC for electric vehicles | Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (nzta.govt.nz)



sen8or
  #3204032 7-Mar-2024 10:43
There is an old saying "if you can't afford to buy a new European car, you really can't afford to buy a used one"......

 

Not sure on the issues front of a Tiguan, but bear in mind that the Outlander PHEV will soon be double penalised and you'll be paying road user charges ($53 per 1000km) as well as petrol at normal pump rate. Unless you are able to use the electric motor for much of your motoring, it will be quite costly to run.

 

I am biased (work for a dealer that sells GWM / Haval), but the Haval Jolion Hybrid is a very good car and readily achieves around 5l/100kms on a mix of open road / city driving. If you can find an ex demo / loan car it could be worth a look. Being a mild hybrid (not plug in), it isn't subject to RUC's like the plug in types.

 

 

Lizard1977

  #3204035 7-Mar-2024 10:45
Yeah, I was aware of that.  Based on my annual mileage, and if the fuel economy is good enough, it would still be a net-benefit.  It might be a different prospect for someone who bought a PHEV when RUCs didn't apply, and that is an additional unexpected cost.

 

I've also seen in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport that there is a plan to move all vehicles on to the RUC system and reduce the reliance on fuel excise duty.  It might be a few years away, but that would re-balance the equation somewhat.



Lizard1977

  #3204037 7-Mar-2024 10:51
The main reason I'm considering the PHEV option is because the nature of my trips is mostly short (less than 5kms one way) and overwhelmingly urban.  It might be a bit idealistic, but I would imagine being able to operate most of the time on the battery, but have the petrol engine for backup/longer journeys.  A pure battery EV would be ideal, but for the size question - larger BEVs tend to be out of my price range.

 

I did vaguely entertain the idea of something like a Nissan Leaf and maybe keeping my old car for those few occasions when I need more space/towing/longer journeys.  But I would still incur the costs of ownership for a "part-time" vehicle - rego, insurance - and the approximately $6K of repairs it needs to be warrantable.  It doesn't look like it would stack up financially.

Lizard1977

  #3204039 7-Mar-2024 10:56
sen8or:

 

I am biased (work for a dealer that sells GWM / Haval), but the Haval Jolion Hybrid is a very good car and readily achieves around 5l/100kms on a mix of open road / city driving. If you can find an ex demo / loan car it could be worth a look. Being a mild hybrid (not plug in), it isn't subject to RUC's like the plug in types.

 

 

I just took a look on Trademe, but the cheapest Jolion in Manawatu is $27k, and that's not a hybrid.  Cheapest hybrid model I could find in Auckland was around $35k.  These are presumably new or recent models, but I'm not sure of an easy way to search for ex-demo models - I would assume they would show up on Trademe along with everything else.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3204067 7-Mar-2024 11:58
2021 Nissan Xtrail

Lizard1977

  #3204071 7-Mar-2024 12:19
Batman: 2021 Nissan Xtrail

 

 

 

Can you elaborate on this?  Trademe shows the cheapest 2021 X-Trail in Palmy at $28k. There are a couple of 2019 models (and one 2020) that are (just) under my budget.  The main reason I had excluded them from my short list is that the claimed fuel economy isn't as good as the other cars I had in my short list, they were only 5 seats, and I couldn't really see the advantage of the X-Trail over the Outlander (especially the 7 seat model).  Is it more reliable or cheaper to maintain?

 
 
 
 

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3204096 7-Mar-2024 13:48
Lizard1977:

 

Batman: 2021 Nissan Xtrail

 

 

 

Can you elaborate on this?  Trademe shows the cheapest 2021 X-Trail in Palmy at $28k. There are a couple of 2019 models (and one 2020) that are (just) under my budget.  The main reason I had excluded them from my short list is that the claimed fuel economy isn't as good as the other cars I had in my short list, they were only 5 seats, and I couldn't really see the advantage of the X-Trail over the Outlander (especially the 7 seat model).  Is it more reliable or cheaper to maintain?

 

 

i'm suggesting you haggle.

 

i managed to get 40% off a brand new Kia EV last week, unfortunately i didn't buy it lol, moving on to haggling other cars ...

Lizard1977

  #3204114 7-Mar-2024 14:23
40% is pretty sweet.  If I thought there was a chance of my being able to negotiate even half of that kind of discount on a second-hand car, I would leap at it.  But I would be applying that tactic to any number of other cars.

 

I guess my question was more around why you would recommend the X-Trail so strongly.

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3204130 7-Mar-2024 14:59
New and cheap

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3204182 7-Mar-2024 17:03
Or this? https://www.trademe.co.nz/4533450598

Lizard1977

2085 posts

  #3204183 7-Mar-2024 17:03
Can I ask how you managed to negotiate a 40% discount?  I've never even considered buying new because of the huge value drop in the first couple of years, but that kind of discount is pretty massive, and if it could be achieved for other vehicles then it changes the whole equation

Batman
Mad Scientist
  #3204184 7-Mar-2024 17:04
Demand vs supply, nobody buying that car for some reason

But the main reason is now is called end of financial year people want to clear stock. Even BMW is offering 20% discount off list. But they don't advertise you have to ask.

Lizard1977

  #3204186 7-Mar-2024 17:06
Batman: Or this? https://www.trademe.co.nz/4533450598

 

That's very similar to one already in Palmerston North.  I do like the Tiguan a lot, but I understand the 1.4L engine is under-sized for the vehicle.  There are also the concerns I mentioned in my original post about the cost of servicing and maintenance/repairs.  If I had some kind of assurance that VWs aren't as expensive to own as it sounds like they are, then I would snap up a 2.0L Tiguan, but I really don't want to buy a money-pit.

mattwnz
  #3204189 7-Mar-2024 17:22
If you are looking at the Mazda CX5 and larger, why aren't you looking at the Toyota Rav4? Especially if you want reliability. 

