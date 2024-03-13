Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Accurate hand held tyre pressue gauge (for car)
MikeAqua

#312064 13-Mar-2024 11:00
Can anyone recommend a good handheld car-tyre pressure gauge?

 

Looking for something I can keep in glove box, that will enable me to check pressure quickly and accurately.  There is so much junk on the market, it's hard to know where to start.




Mike

edge
  #3205979 13-Mar-2024 11:27
I had a bit of a look around recently for a new one (one that was also going to work at lower pressures for the ride-on and CanAm). Settled on this Rhino USA one from Amazon:  (this one)

 I'm impressed with the build quality and accuracy/consistency and would recommend based on a couple of months use.

Had previously used Slime digital ones that were ok (Repco) but only lasted a year each before the seals have out which made them very poor value for money.

 

[edit]: tidied up the long link via computer :-)





Senecio
  #3206033 13-Mar-2024 16:45
If you're going to check the pressure then you may as well also carry something that can top up if required. I have one of these in my glovebox and its a great piece of kit.

 

 

 

Mi Air Pump 2

Jase2985
  #3206039 13-Mar-2024 17:06
Senecio:

 

If you're going to check the pressure then you may as well also carry something that can top up if required. I have one of these in my glovebox and its a great piece of kit.

 

 

 

Mi Air Pump 2

 

 

same, great for pumping up road bike tires to the higher PSI they need

 

 



MikeAqua

  #3206336 14-Mar-2024 13:55
Senecio:

 

If you're going to check the pressure then you may as well also carry something that can top up if required. I have one of these in my glovebox and its a great piece of kit.

 

 

 

Mi Air Pump 2

 

 

I have an ARB onboard compressor in the tow vehicle, so I'm all sorted for inflation.




Mike

Scott3
  #3206339 14-Mar-2024 13:59
I have the ARB one.

https://motortech4x4.co.nz/product/arb-tyre-pressure-gauge/

MikeAqua

  #3206343 14-Mar-2024 14:13
Scott3:

 

I have the ARB one.

https://motortech4x4.co.nz/product/arb-tyre-pressure-gauge/

 

 

Any good?




Mike

Scott3
  #3206345 14-Mar-2024 14:24
Working fine so far.

Gauge maxes out at 75psi, so is good for car pressure's, (it's big enough to read down to 1psi), but no good for the high pressure mini tires on one of the boats we use.

Can let air out through the little button, but too slow for airing down tires to sand pressure's. If you want to do that get the one with the valve stem remover.

