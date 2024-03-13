I had a bit of a look around recently for a new one (one that was also going to work at lower pressures for the ride-on and CanAm). Settled on this Rhino USA one from Amazon: (this one)



I'm impressed with the build quality and accuracy/consistency and would recommend based on a couple of months use.



Had previously used Slime digital ones that were ok (Repco) but only lasted a year each before the seals have out which made them very poor value for money.

[edit]: tidied up the long link via computer :-)