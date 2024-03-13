Can anyone recommend a good handheld car-tyre pressure gauge?
Looking for something I can keep in glove box, that will enable me to check pressure quickly and accurately. There is so much junk on the market, it's hard to know where to start.
I had a bit of a look around recently for a new one (one that was also going to work at lower pressures for the ride-on and CanAm). Settled on this Rhino USA one from Amazon: (this one)
I'm impressed with the build quality and accuracy/consistency and would recommend based on a couple of months use.
Had previously used Slime digital ones that were ok (Repco) but only lasted a year each before the seals have out which made them very poor value for money.
If you're going to check the pressure then you may as well also carry something that can top up if required. I have one of these in my glovebox and its a great piece of kit.
If you're going to check the pressure then you may as well also carry something that can top up if required. I have one of these in my glovebox and its a great piece of kit.
same, great for pumping up road bike tires to the higher PSI they need
If you're going to check the pressure then you may as well also carry something that can top up if required. I have one of these in my glovebox and its a great piece of kit.
I have an ARB onboard compressor in the tow vehicle, so I'm all sorted for inflation.
I have the ARB one.
https://motortech4x4.co.nz/product/arb-tyre-pressure-gauge/
https://motortech4x4.co.nz/product/arb-tyre-pressure-gauge/
Any good?
Working fine so far.
Gauge maxes out at 75psi, so is good for car pressure's, (it's big enough to read down to 1psi), but no good for the high pressure mini tires on one of the boats we use.
Can let air out through the little button, but too slow for airing down tires to sand pressure's. If you want to do that get the one with the valve stem remover.