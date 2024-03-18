anyone can recommend a 11kW home EV charging box and an installer in Dunedin?
In terms of hardware, The tesla gen 3 one is by far the best bang for buck, assuming you don't need any smarts (load shedding, solar monitoring etc).
its a 22kW unit, but most of this sort of stuff has the ability for the electrician to dial this back internally if needed.
(Gen 3 with the right setting will work with any type 2 EV, unlike the Gen2)
https://shop.tesla.com/en_nz/product/gen-3-wall-connector---7_3m
https://www.tesla.com/sites/default/files/support/charging/Gen3_WallConnector_Installation_Manual_AU_NZ.pdf
Has built in RCD & DC leakage protection which should avoid the need for an expensive type B RCD on your power board.
Also really consider if you need one because my granny charger can charge 4% an hour so overnight 10 hours gives me 40% which is what I use for the entire week.
If you don't have 3 phase power and are planning dial back to a 7KWn charger at home think about load balancing.
With the 32A draw that is half your power rating on the pole fuse in the street - a couple of heat pumps, the oven and a few other things and you can trip the pole fuse.
Also like other I question the need for an 11KW unit for most people.
If you need it you because you are going KM every day then that makes sense.
For reference I can 50% charge my 51KW battery in 8hr on a 16A charger.
As for installer - I used Aotea here in Dunedin.
They are fine, and I use them to do most of my electrical work at home. but I suspect most sparky's can do your install.
The cost will come down to the state of your current wiring and fuse box, the length of your run to the charging socket.
If you by a unit with a built in RCD tyope B you will save $3-500 on the install so do that regardless who you use.
Have a look at OEM audio who are based in Christchurch. They are helpful, quick for delivery and have a good range.
I have also heard good things about Tesla units (but have no experience).
hmm i don't think i have 3 phase, but i am not sure, unlikely being residential
boosacnoodle: Worthwhile posting your car make and model to confirm compatibility too. Some vehicles experience issues with some wall chargers.
The notes above about RCDs are important to consider. A “cheap” EVSE becomes a lot more expensive at install time when you find out those features weren’t included.
likely a Hyundai or Kia with 77kWh battery
It's rare, but not unheard of.
If your home is single phase, unless you upgrade, you will be limited to a a charging speed of ~7.2kW (32A @230v single phase). Which frankly is plentiful for most residential use cases.
If the pole fuse / capacity is a constraint for OP, They could consider an EVSE that comes with a CT clamp and auto sheds the car's load before tripping the pole fuse.
https://yhienergy.co.nz/product/eo-mini-pro-2-1049085.htmx?focusproductid=50326
On the tesla units, the gen 3 has a pretty good reputation, and they are one of the cheapest 3 phase EVSE's around. Like really cheap. The next cheapest is $250 more. It is cheap enough to be cost competitive against single phase chargers (tesla EVSE can run in single phase mode)
Pro's is that it can share power around up to six units. I.e. if your get 3 EV's (any brand with type 2 pluy) with three tesla wall connecters, and the sparky can only allocate 30A to EV charging, the wall connectors if a single EV is charging will allow the full current, but if three are charging at once, it will drop back to 10A each (until one finished, then it will do 2x 15A and so on).
They have a decently long 7.3m cord.
Should note that even on tesa's website, a fiat 500e is shown charging:
Downside is that the Tesla wall connecter is tethered, type 2 only, meaning type 1 cars are out of luck (or need to use an adaptor). This makes it incompatible with the government guidelines for public EV charging, which calls for public chargers to be untethered, BYO cord type.
It also lacks the ability to fit a CT clamp to monitor the draw of the rest of the house (either to protect the pole fuse, or maximize self consumption of solar)
Or another option is upgrading an existing socket (with decent wiring) to 15A and purchasing an EVSE that works at 15A (eg the Tesla mobile charger which is supplied with a 15A tail). Or a caravan socket and suitable EVSE.
We have the latter and I get over 70% charge in the 10 hour ‘night’ period. While we also have a granny charger in the garage, we’d get away with just the caravan charger [edit: or a single basic 8A/10A EVSE] to keep both our EVs fully topped up. We’ve never once needed to use a fast charger in our city.
For the benefit of others, the AS/NZS 3112 15A plug & socket was the go to for hooking ex Japan leaf EVSE's (which draw about 13-14A) back in 2012. Before it was made abundantly clear that it's 200V rating deemed it to be unsafe electrical equipment that is.
Sadly while rated at 15A continuous, they didn't seem to hold up that well to that duty in the real world, hence why the 16A blue caravan plug became the defecto standard for leaf charging (before reasonable priced 230v rated EVSE's came on the market, and dealers were informed selling the 200V rated ones was very illegal)
I think the Tesla mobile charger has temperature monitoring to prevent the above situation, but in general the blue 16A caravan plug is a better bet if somebody is looking for an option somewhere between a domestic socket and a full wall mounted EVSE.
For OP going for an intermediate solution doesn't really make financial sense. A sparky is going to charge similar to run a new circuit for a 15 / 16A plug as they are a new circuity for a 32A EVSE (socket for the low current options vs fatter cables for the higher current hardwired option). And a portable EVSE is only a little cheaper than a 32A hardwired one ($850 vs $680 for a tesla wall connecter vs the mobile connector with the 16A pigtail). Might as well pay the $170 difference, get twice the charge speed, and eliminate a possible failure point.
Yeah, like most of the better EV's at the moment those can charge at either ~7kW single phase (~11 hours full charge), or ~ 11kW three phase (~7 hours full charge).
Don't let that 11 hour charge time concern you. Would only apply if you had just done a big driving day, and returned home with the battery completely flat (most people keep a bit of a safety margin), and wanted to do a many hundred Km road trip the next day. Even in that situation with a 7kW charger you would wake up after 8 hours sleep with 320+km range in the car to make you to your first fast charger.
With a car in that class I would recommend a wall charger. Yes, as other posters have said, you can make do with the portable charge cord that comes in the car, as long as you average under 100km per day, the portable cord will keep you charged up.
Hyundai & Kia typically include quite a nice unit with temperature monitoring for the plug, so it can draw 10A, unlike many other brands that omit it and will draw 8A max.
But with longer range EV's, it is nice to be able to do a big day trip, come home, and be able to charge up overnight to do it again the next day, rather than it taking 50+ hours, or needing to go to a public fast charger.
Also EV's tend to charge more efficiently when charging a bit faster than a wall socket can, and it means less wear on the coolant circulation pump.
That said, I charge my leaf off a wall socket.
Yeah, like most of the better EV's at the moment those can charge at either ~7kW single phase (~11 hours full charge), or ~ 11kW three phase (~7 hours full charge).
Don't let that 11 hour charge time concern you. Would only apply if you had just done a big driving day, and returned home with the battery completely flat (most people keep a bit of a safety margin), and wanted to do a many hundred Km road trip the next day. Even in that situation with a 7kW charger you would wake up after 8 hours sleep with 320+km range in the car to make you to your first fast charger.
With a car in that class I would recommend a wall charger. Yes, as other posters have said, you can make do with the portable charge cord that comes in the car, as long as you average under 100km per day, the portable cord will keep you charged up.
Hyundai & Kia typically include quite a nice unit with temperature monitoring for the plug, so it can draw 10A, unlike many other brands that omit it and will draw 8A max.
But with longer range EV's, it is nice to be able to do a big day trip, come home, and be able to charge up overnight to do it again the next day, rather than it taking 50+ hours, or needing to go to a public fast charger.
Also EV's tend to charge more efficiently when charging a bit faster than a wall socket can, and it means less wear on the coolant circulation pump.
And of course if you have an off peak window in your power plan, being able to charge faster means greater odds of fitting your daily use into the off peak window.
That said, I charge my leaf off a wall socket.
thanks, will it work with Kia / Hyundai?