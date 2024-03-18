If you don't have 3 phase power and are planning dial back to a 7KWn charger at home think about load balancing.

With the 32A draw that is half your power rating on the pole fuse in the street - a couple of heat pumps, the oven and a few other things and you can trip the pole fuse.

Also like other I question the need for an 11KW unit for most people.

If you need it you because you are going KM every day then that makes sense.

For reference I can 50% charge my 51KW battery in 8hr on a 16A charger.

As for installer - I used Aotea here in Dunedin.

They are fine, and I use them to do most of my electrical work at home. but I suspect most sparky's can do your install.

The cost will come down to the state of your current wiring and fuse box, the length of your run to the charging socket.

If you by a unit with a built in RCD tyope B you will save $3-500 on the install so do that regardless who you use.

Have a look at OEM audio who are based in Christchurch. They are helpful, quick for delivery and have a good range.

I have also heard good things about Tesla units (but have no experience).