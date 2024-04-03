mailmarshall

No they're not really all created equal.

Cheaper ones suffer from lag, crashes and glitches (not all, just some - and not all the time, but enough to be annoying).

My son has a JVC CarPlay unit in his Golf and for an aftermarket head unit, it's pretty good!

He has THIS ONE

I used to have a Nakamichi head unit in a previous car and actually found for the price, it was really good.

It was similar to THIS