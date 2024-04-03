mailmarshall

I have an old car (early 2000s) with no mod-cons such as reversing camera or handsfreeetc.
Looking to get a basic Carplay head unit so that my phone can pair up and I can experience the Apple ecosystem in the car, have hands free etc.
Question - are all Carplay head units created equal? What should I be looking out for? I was looking at this one at Jaycars
https://www.jaycar.co.nz/7in-bluetooth-media-player-head-unit/p/QM3793?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw2a6wBhCVARIsABPeH1s7rizAvNRQ1NKahExq8Iom_L4rnAx7_95byUeUMBThlNaKIs1DhL4aAmHtEALw_wcB