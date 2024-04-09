I'm currently working through the finance for purchasing a 2017 Outlander PHEV (see previous threads about this journey of mine - yes, I've considered the RUC situation; yes, I've considered the risks of PHEVs and battery degradation) and the question of mechanical breakdown insurance has arisen. I've gotten some details from the finance provider, and I wanted to get some feedback from the GZ community.

The additional cost (loaded into the loan repayments) is approximately $22/fn. For this, it includes Guaranteed Asset Protection, which provides up to $5000 payout if the car is written off and the car insurance payout is less than the loan value. I'm not too fussed on this - it's about $2-3/fn. The MBI includes an electric vehicle package, and is about $18-19/fn. It includes replacement of the drive battery, up to $10k if the car is less than 10 years old at the time of the claim (the car is currently 7 years old, and the MBI is for a max of 3 years). I asked about this, and they said they would repair by replacing damaged cells (est. $500/cell) or replace the entire battery. I asked what threshhold they would use to determine whether they accept a claim, and they said that if the vehicle failed to start and an error message indicated a fault with the battery, and if the dealer (i.e. Mitsubishi) then determined that the battery was faulty/damaged, then they would accept the claim and make it good (i.e. repair or replace).

My understanding is this won't cover degradation (which is arguably a subjective question - I've heard Mitsubishi have a very high threshhold for degradation of batteries). So the question is - is it worth it? I know there are strong views about MBI. I've bought it for the last two vehicles I've owned, but the cost was paid upfront rather than loaded into the loan (which then attracts interest, of course) and it was significantly less than the total cost (not including interest) of this option, which is around $2.3k. If the estimated cost to replace a cell is right - about $500, then I could "self-insure" and be able to replace half the cells over the life of the car for the same cost (without the added interest). However, if the battery completely fails, then it's a different situation.

Thoughts?