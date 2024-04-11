Hi all,

Just wondering if there is anyone else here with a 2012 (or similar year) Mazda CX5 who has had the language converted from Japanese on the speedo cluster?

I am wondering how it went and if you retained all of your features?

I had mine done recently and for the most part it worked, but there is two issues, I have lost most of the Mazda i-DM screen, so it not longer displays a current score and average score (pictures below), the fuel reading has also gone from "E" and "F" to "0" and "1".

I have taken it back where the translation was done again and even tried the translation for a later model cx5 and also converted back to Japanese then to English again, still no luck.

The options I had was return to Japanese to get the i-DM working again or to keep the English version, I decided to keep the translated cluster and it is useful for service reminders and engine warnings etc.

Has anyone else had something similar happen after a cluster language translation?