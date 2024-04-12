I heard this trailer mentioned in this article. A lot to unpack.
Autoblog: Tesla Cybertruck gets beat on towing range — by its older brother the Model X
Bowlus CEO Geneva Long posted the company’s test results on LinkedIn, in which the Model X achieved better real-world range numbers while towing an EV-friendly Bowlus Volterra trailer, which weighs 1,475 KG (3,250 pounds).
The SUV covered 71% of its 530 KM (330-mile) range estimate, or 375 KM (235 miles)
While the dual-motor Cybertruck made it just 375 KM (160 miles), or 47% of its Tesla-claimed 550 KM (340-mile) range.
Towing capacity is one thing, but the truck’s disappointing range estimates mean that pulling a trailer any significant distance is going to be a hassle.
To be fair, the Cybertruck’s numbers aren’t out of line with towing tests performed with other automakers’ electric trucks, including the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. Still, it’s interesting that the almost decade-old Model X performed so much better. Bowlus didn't explain why this might be the case, though among the variables is the fact that the Cybertruck itself is 590 KG (1,300 pounds) heavier than the Model X.
...
Introducing The Bowlus Volterra - The First All-Electric RV
Bowlus Luxury RVs
Not sure if you could get one in New Zealand, but it would be at least NZD $500,000, without shipping.