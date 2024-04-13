Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2007 Lexus IS250 Queries
#312394 13-Apr-2024 15:16
Hello! I am a lover of Lexus and I've owned 2 of them in my 20 years on this earth. I purchased this new one recently, it's a UK Import and it drives amazing, feels great however I do have 2 issues.

 

Indicators just don't work, seems to make a crazy ticking sound like a failing relay (which I assume it is) However, I reseated all the fuses under the hood (not the ones in the passenger side footwell and it started working for another minute then stopped so I assume it's a blown fuse or relay that just isn't having fun.

 

Alarm Query, on my '06 direct import from Japan, it made a beep sound when unlocking and locking the car (showing audibly the alarm was engaged) 1 beep for lock and 2 beeps for unlocked. However on my '07 IS250 it doesn't? I assume it's just fitted with a different alarm? 

 

 

 

Just wanting some input on any of these, cheers.

  #3217837 13-Apr-2024 16:47
Indicators - most cars I've had that start "fast" indicating, is due to failed bulbs.  Maybe replace them all.

 

Compare your remote to a factory one... do they look the same ? 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
  #3217969 14-Apr-2024 01:31
Hey,

 

Cheers for the reply. The bulbs are fine, to be more detailed, the indicator switch & hazard switch don't even work, the physical bulbs do. The ticking sound is the sound of a failed relay attempting to fire but not having a good time, just found it interesting that after reseating the relays under the hood, they started working for another minute before failing again.

 

I compared my key and my old key, and they are factory FOBs - The alarm system is the same (same immobiliser etc) My assumption is that, looking at the service record and it being taken to the Lexus Dealership every service, the previous (elderly) owner got the beeping disabled. After doing some research Toyota have their own software (which you can get with a specific OBD2 reader, which I thought was cool!) which you can disable the beep sound.

 

It's booked in to go to the auto electricians on Tuesday next week due to me not wanting to pull out the Relay behind the dash and the costs being covered by the dealership, so I'll get them to have a looksie at the alarm as well.

  #3217994 14-Apr-2024 09:03
There's quite a plethora of options and diagnostics tucked away underneath the standard obd2 protocol, in Toyota's own proprietary system.

I've disabled the audible notifications for the alarm, as well as the annoying warning that your groceries/bag/beers haven't put their belt on in the seat beside you.

