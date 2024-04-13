Hello! I am a lover of Lexus and I've owned 2 of them in my 20 years on this earth. I purchased this new one recently, it's a UK Import and it drives amazing, feels great however I do have 2 issues.

Indicators just don't work, seems to make a crazy ticking sound like a failing relay (which I assume it is) However, I reseated all the fuses under the hood (not the ones in the passenger side footwell and it started working for another minute then stopped so I assume it's a blown fuse or relay that just isn't having fun.

Alarm Query, on my '06 direct import from Japan, it made a beep sound when unlocking and locking the car (showing audibly the alarm was engaged) 1 beep for lock and 2 beeps for unlocked. However on my '07 IS250 it doesn't? I assume it's just fitted with a different alarm?

Just wanting some input on any of these, cheers.