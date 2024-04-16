Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Transport (cars, bikes and boats)Changing RCD A to RCD B
DeMort

23 posts

Geek


#312436 16-Apr-2024 14:44
I'm thinking of obtaining an EV and wish to use an the outside weather proof RCD for charging that that has been all ready installed, the thing is it's a type A RCD which are not recommended for charging EVs and a type B should be used instead, seeing I intending to use a Granny Charger, as I will have plenty of time to recharge during trips, can I do a direct swap from type A to type B RCD  with out any wiring upgrade, seeing that the granny charger supposed to be only to draw a max of 10 amps.

 

 Cheers DeMort

Jase2985
13406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219111 16-Apr-2024 14:53
Depending on your charge cable, it might already have a type-b RCD in it like this one. 

 

https://evpower.co.nz/ev-power-type-1-premium-charging-cable-8-amp 

 

 

 

IC-CPD is the term you are looking for on the cable

 
 
 
 

DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3219113 16-Apr-2024 14:59
Thank you for your reply and I have considered something like that with the longer cable length, the thing is I still  have to use the outside waterproof outlet to plug it into. 

Jase2985
13406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219115 16-Apr-2024 15:09
DeMort:

 

Thank you for your reply and I have considered something like that with the longer cable length, the thing is I still  have to use the outside waterproof outlet to plug it into. 

 

 

if you use a charger like the one linked you do not need a type b RCD on the outdoor socket, as its in the charging cable. a type a RCD is fine.

 

what cable are you currently using to charge the car?



DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3219120 16-Apr-2024 15:18
That's is good to know that I could use the current outlet with out having to change anything.

 

 At the moment I was looking at purchasing a Nissan Leaf and would use the granny charger that would normally come with it ,providing the cable is long enough, other wise the consideration of purchasing a third party charger with a longer cable if one is needed

 

 Thanks for the help DeMort

Scott3
3898 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3219121 16-Apr-2024 15:21
Type B RCD's are bulky & expensive ($400 - $800 for the part alone).

 

If you had the space you could have one installed, but many circuit board's won't have the space.

 

 

 

DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3219129 16-Apr-2024 15:28
Thanks that's something I hadn't thought of was the size, but realised they wouldn't be cheap to purchase,(plus the cost of the change over), being able to use the current set up would solve a lot of hassels

Jase2985
13406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219130 16-Apr-2024 15:29
DeMort:

 

That's is good to know that I could use the current outlet without having to change anything.

 

 At the moment I was looking at purchasing a Nissan Leaf and would use the granny charger that would normally come with it ,providing the cable is long enough, other wise the consideration of purchasing a third party charger with a longer cable if one is needed

 

 Thanks for the help DeMort

 

 

It should come with one, if it doesnt you can buy one like the one linked.

 

It can be used in any socket.



DeMort

23 posts

Geek


  #3219132 16-Apr-2024 15:36
Yeah I figured that was the case, it would come down to how long the cable length of the original charger is as to wether it was going to be viable or not

gregmcc
2130 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3219182 16-Apr-2024 16:40
DeMort:

 

I'm thinking of obtaining an EV and wish to use an the outside weather proof RCD for charging that that has been all ready installed, the thing is it's a type A RCD which are not recommended for charging EVs and a type B should be used instead, seeing I intending to use a Granny Charger, as I will have plenty of time to recharge during trips, can I do a direct swap from type A to type B RCD  with out any wiring upgrade, seeing that the granny charger supposed to be only to draw a max of 10 amps.

 

 Cheers DeMort

 

 

As far as swapping out the A type RCD for a B Type RCD, this will require an electrician as homeowners are not allowed to do work in a switchboard.

 

 

Daynger
422 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219308 16-Apr-2024 20:42
Scott3:

 

Type B RCD's are bulky & expensive ($400 - $800 for the part alone).

 

If you had the space you could have one installed, but many circuit board's won't have the space.

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

That there is a three phase RCBO, single phase ones will be half as wide or potentially a quarter as wide as that.

snnet
1410 posts

Uber Geek


  #3219318 16-Apr-2024 21:30
Daynger:

 

Scott3:

 

Type B RCD's are bulky & expensive ($400 - $800 for the part alone).

 

If you had the space you could have one installed, but many circuit board's won't have the space.

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

That there is a three phase RCBO, single phase ones will be half as wide or potentially a quarter as wide as that.

 

 

Nope, the type B ones are still 4-4.5 poles wide for single phase ones - at least the standard ones you'd find at a reputable wholesaler are

