I'm thinking of obtaining an EV and wish to use an the outside weather proof RCD for charging that that has been all ready installed, the thing is it's a type A RCD which are not recommended for charging EVs and a type B should be used instead, seeing I intending to use a Granny Charger, as I will have plenty of time to recharge during trips, can I do a direct swap from type A to type B RCD with out any wiring upgrade, seeing that the granny charger supposed to be only to draw a max of 10 amps.
Cheers DeMort