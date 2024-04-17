Hi everyone,



Apologies if this has been answered elsewhere in the forum. I did search but couldn't find anything 🙏🏽🐾



We had 2 new tyres put on our car recently at a local tyre company. Unfortunately the tyres aren't right for our car.

They're too light and feel weak and weird. Not solid and reliable like our previous tyres.

They feel too light or too small for our car.

Our car feels lower to the ground as well.



The size type is the same as our previous tyres but they're very different and not right.

Both sets of tyres are 195/60R16 89H directional.



Our car is a 2005 Nissan Lafesta.



The new tyres are also hard and bumpy on the road, and louder to drive. They've made driving pretty horrible.

We've had them on for 2 weeks and have driven every day but they haven't improved.



Our previous tyres were Daytons, a cheaper brand but they were great for the 4 years we had them on.

Our new tyres are more expensive and are BF Goodrich, which I would have expected to be better.



The company have offered to replace the tyres with another brand.

That's great and I appreciate it. We may take them up on that.

I'm pretty stressed that this has happened though and I'm not sure about buying more tyres from them.



Am I entitled to a refund so we can get new tyres somewhere else?



Would I have to be able to prove the tyres aren't up to a certain standard or would they take my word for it?

If that is needed how would that be done?



We're on a low income and it's taken a long time to save for these tyres. We can't afford for this to happen again, and we can't afford to have $450 of tyres we can't use.

How do we make sure we're getting the right tyres?



I'm wondering if we might need to be more particular about the actual size of the tyres, the height and width etc, maybe the weight?, and if there is any way to tell how cushioned (?) they are?



We have one of our previous tyres at home and 2 of them still on the back.

If needed we could bring our previous tyre in to be measured and or weighed. Do you think that would be useful?



Is it possible to take tyres for a short test drive first?

I understand that would mean they would no longer be fully new to re sell if we decided not to take them. I just wondered if that's possible in some way.



Would you know the best ways or sites I might be able to sell the BF Goodrichs myself if I need to, where we would have a reasonable chance of selling them?



If you aren't able to help could you suggest who I would be best to contact?



If anyone can help urgently we'd be very grateful 🙏🏽🐾



Thanks so kindly :)

🐾🐈🐈🐈