Hello! I figured I'd start a thread to talk about some perfect vehicle engineering from the engine, to the interior, to the paint.. anything and everything.

I will kick things off with the amazing Toyota Century, specifically the Second Generation (G50). They put their 5L 1GZ V12 engine in it (Japans first for passenger cars), all engineered by hand by their insanely talented engineers who had to go through years of training to work on it. It's known to have the finest paint ever applied to a vehicle.

Massage Seats, Central Control panel for the rear riders, the list goes on.