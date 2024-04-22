jonherries

Congratulations on getting your licence and getting into the world of motorcycling. You’ll have a stupid grin on your face most of the time, tempered by moments when either your inexperience or other road users will try to kill you. Half a century ago I was in your position – I’m still alive with a bike in the garage so I hope my comments are useful.

Training is the best investment you can make. Basic skills courses must be followed up by advanced courses – Prorider through to Gold are good. So too are adventure riding courses. You come across roadworks where a truck has just dumped some deep gravel – can you cope?

Get experience off-road if you can. Buy a dirt-capable bike and do trail rides. Consider getting into adventure riding if you like getting off the beaten track. Learning to control your bike on slippery surfaces off-road with the odd fall is much better than on tarmac.

Get experience on-track if you can. It’s a great way to push your bike and your skills to the limits in a safe environment.

Understand counter-steering and practice using it

Practice situational awareness and assess risk – difficult when you’re young with “No fear” emblazoned across your forehead, but it can save you from tricky situations. Look well ahead – what’s unfolding in front of you should have been picked up 100m earlier

Slow in, fast out. When cornering maximise your visibility through the curve, continually adjusting your position within the lane for visibility and risk minimisation. Clip the apex on the way out. Ie late-apexing is much safer than a racing line.

Target fixation is built into our genes. It kept us alive in the African savannah but it won’t keep us alive on a bike. Always look to where you want to go, NOT at the hazard.

It’s natural to tense up on a bike in tricky situations, but frozen arms and shoulders are not conducive to control. Practice tensing your ankles and knees to lock onto the bike, keep your upper body loose, and ride through the situation like Valentino Rossi.

ATGATT – all the gear all the time. Crashes happen. Buy good quality gear for safety and protection against the elements, and wear it all the time.

Most importantly, keep the rubber side down and have fun.