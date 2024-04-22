jonherries

A thread to describe my experience getting my motorcycle licence and getting my first motorcycle. Have had a moped for years but upgrading and learning lots of things!
First you need to do a basic skills handling course.
I did this with Ross over in Wainuiomata https://twobaldbikers.co.nz/
Really good guy with lots of experience and very passionate about the subject matter. Did the course and assessment on the same morning (a Sunday).
Then you need to do your learners license test for class 6 (motorcycle).
You can just walk into VTNZ and do this, similar to renewals, but you get a blue licence for passing.
Probably worth doing the questions and read of the road code - there are some double negative questions so important to check. They also only have one right answer not like some of the online tests.
Some interesting things I didn’t realise:
- using your back brake to control speed during low speed manoeuvres rather than throttle
- what a wet clutch means - cooled by engine oil. Means you can ride it more than in a car
- how much the front brake (75%+) does vs back brake
- chain and chain ring maintenance
- wrist position on throttle needs to be in extension
- a tail tidy and what it does hahaha
Did urban rider training today, and will do ride forever and CBTA method to get my restricted and full I think.
Interested in making a first bike choice now, looking at Ducati Monster 659, have seen the CF Motos (450nk?) and Kawasaki L650s. All the big four have LAMS bikes which are limited in terms of CCs (and power) for learners.
Let me know any other things I might need to know as newbie.