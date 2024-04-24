Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#312524 24-Apr-2024 13:24
Send private message

Good price for 91 at service station around $2.57 for 91.

 

Car in front of me was filling empty containers, guessing 10 litres each. So would’ve had any where from 100 to 200 litres in their boot when finished.

 

It is a self service station, they were putting card in multiple of times to keep topping up.

 

Car in front of me I’d left space so he could back out. No such luck for me,  so I was stuck after filling up.

 

Car behind me hadn’t left space to reverse and que of cars behind him.

 

Wondering if I should’ve rung someone. Haven’t looked up maximum amount of fuel allowed to carry inside car.

 

Luckily I have a small car that could go between the two sets of pumps so got out that way. Then depending how much longer container guy was car behind me would end up being trapped.

 

Wasn’t sure how much feedback get, so put here but maybe better in foxtrot feed.

 

 

 

 

johno1234
2635 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222305 24-Apr-2024 13:49
Send private message

Interesting question. I need to either pay a premium price to get a minitanker to come fill our central heating diesel tank or save some money filling 10 20L jerrycans (onlu 1/3 fills the tank) at a gas station... is that legal?

 

 

 
 
 
 

richms
27916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222306 24-Apr-2024 13:51
Send private message

I had a guy at a caltex tell me no when I was wanting to fill 3x 20l containers so a total of only 60l




Richard rich.ms

bagheera
533 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3222307 24-Apr-2024 13:52
Send private message

"Haven’t looked up maximum amount of fuel allowed to carry inside car."

 

 

 

Anything over 50l of petrol requires a D endorsement on your driver's licence to transport, sign etc needed on car

 

 

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/67/docs/67-dangerous-goods.pdf 



Goosey
2768 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3222308 24-Apr-2024 13:54
Send private message

You figured how to get out. 
there’s a reason why they put the gap between pumps and it’s for that reason.

 

 

 

was the person behind you not willing to back up another few feet when asked?
I find it hard to believe everyone was actual bumper to bumper…

 

 

 

there is a rule about carrying x amount fuel before you need a DG permit for the vehicle.  Are you saying they had 10x 10lt containers?  Or was it just a few containers.

 


Eitherway, it’s their problem…..dob them in if you really want to.   

 

 

vexxxboy
4229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222311 24-Apr-2024 13:58
Send private message

bagheera:

 

"Haven’t looked up maximum amount of fuel allowed to carry inside car."

 

 

 

Anything over 50l of petrol requires a D endorsement on your driver's licence to transport, sign etc needed on car

 

 

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/67/docs/67-dangerous-goods.pdf

 

 

that doesnt cover Recreational or domestic usage , you need Factsheet 69




Common sense is not as common as you think.

richms
27916 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3222313 24-Apr-2024 14:02
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

that doesnt cover Recreational or domestic usage , you need Factsheet 69

 

 

Lol nice....

 

 




Richard rich.ms

vexxxboy
4229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222316 24-Apr-2024 14:05
Send private message

just looked it up and basically you can transport 250 litres of petrol if done safely and in recognised containers for recreational or domestic usage and not for profit




Common sense is not as common as you think.



wellygary
8177 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222318 24-Apr-2024 14:06
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Wondering if I should’ve rung someone. Haven’t looked up maximum amount of fuel allowed to carry inside car.

 

 

its 250 litres , -SNAP

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/69/docs/69-dangerous-goods.pdf

 

also if you put them out in a line by the cat I can't see why you would need to keep re inserting your card

 

Fill one, halt the pump screw on lid,  move on the next one....

 

 

MichaelNZ
1353 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #3222328 24-Apr-2024 14:13
Send private message

rugrat:

 

Good price for 91 at service station around $2.57 for 91.

 

 

I have commercial on-account fuel cards with everyone and $2.57, while "cheap", is not much of a saving.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers

frankv
5678 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222331 24-Apr-2024 14:15
Send private message

vexxxboy:

 

bagheera:

 

"Haven’t looked up maximum amount of fuel allowed to carry inside car."

 

Anything over 50l of petrol requires a D endorsement on your driver's licence to transport, sign etc needed on car

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/67/docs/67-dangerous-goods.pdf

 

 

that doesnt cover Recreational or domestic usage , you need Factsheet 69

 

 

To save everyone else having to hunt that document down, the limit is 250L for dangerous goods (including petrol and diesel) transported for domestic or recreational purposes, for use as tools-of-trade, for agricultural use or for a commercial purpose, but not transported for hire or direct reward

 

 

tweake
2238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3222336 24-Apr-2024 14:25
Send private message

johno1234:

 

Interesting question. I need to either pay a premium price to get a minitanker to come fill our central heating diesel tank or save some money filling 10 20L jerrycans (onlu 1/3 fills the tank) at a gas station... is that legal?

 

 

 

 

it would probably be worth it to get a small diesel tank and put it on a small trailer. do it all in one go. also see if the gas station has a truck high flow pump. fill up so much quicker.

mkissin
383 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3222342 24-Apr-2024 14:32
Send private message

I realize you didn't ask specifically, but there's also a bunch of rules around home storage of Petrol - Petrol | WorkSafe

muppet
2537 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3222344 24-Apr-2024 14:42
Send private message

I too get angry when I see people who are less well off than myself trying to do anything they can to help themselves survive in a tough economy.

 

I assume you already checked their car tyres to see if they were below minimum tread depth and verified their warrant was current?

 

If that doesn't work you can take "pretending to be the police" one step further and ask to see their spare tire, that'll often get 'em.

rugrat

3087 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3222349 24-Apr-2024 14:47
Send private message

wellygary:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

its 250 litres , -SNAP

 

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/assets/resources/factsheets/69/docs/69-dangerous-goods.pdf

 

also if you put them out in a line by the cat I can't see why you would need to keep re inserting your card

 

Fill one, halt the pump screw on lid,  move on the next one....

 

 

 

 

 Could’ve been 20 litre containers, I’m only guessing amount. Absolute minimum though 100 litres.

 

Also there is a transaction limit on credit cards of $125 which may be why having to go back to payment terminal.

 

If allowed 250 litres recreational use then they were probably not doing anything wrong.

 

Person in front of me thought they were filling them up with Diesel.

 

Person behind me just shook head when I asked if they could back up, cars were pretty close to him behind, and only about three steps between my car and his.

 

 

MikeB4
18435 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3222352 24-Apr-2024 14:51
Send private message

I used to get some dirty looks when filling the spare tanks for our boat. All very legal.

