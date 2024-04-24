Good price for 91 at service station around $2.57 for 91.

Car in front of me was filling empty containers, guessing 10 litres each. So would’ve had any where from 100 to 200 litres in their boot when finished.

It is a self service station, they were putting card in multiple of times to keep topping up.

Car in front of me I’d left space so he could back out. No such luck for me, so I was stuck after filling up.

Car behind me hadn’t left space to reverse and que of cars behind him.

Wondering if I should’ve rung someone. Haven’t looked up maximum amount of fuel allowed to carry inside car.





Luckily I have a small car that could go between the two sets of pumps so got out that way. Then depending how much longer container guy was car behind me would end up being trapped.

