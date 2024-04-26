Lizard1977

I will soon need to replace the rear tyres on my Outlander PHEV. I've been delving into the interesting world of hybrid cars (and especially plugins) and discovering the little ways they are different or need extra consideration. For instance, do you know they have to be plugged in? Shock, horror! /s
Returning to seriousness for a moment, I discovered that the type of tyres can have an impact (to a greater or lesser degree) on the EV battery range. Doing everything I can to increase/improve my battery range, I'm looking for tyres that will aid in my endeavours.
I've spoken to a few different tyre places in Palmy and have been offered a very diverse set of suggestions (and prices). I'm hoping the community here might be able to provide some cut-through on what seems like a very crowded market of tyre options.
- Pirelli Powergy - $405ea (but if I buy a set of four, I will get a trade in of $75ea on the still decent front tyres. Not sure if this brings the unit price down to $330, or if it's just a $150 trade in price). But a different tyre place said the Powergy - while being a decent tyre - aren't an energy efficient (low rolling resistance) tyre.
- Yokohama GO58 - $285ea. Recommended by the guy who advised that the Powergy's weren't a good option for low rolling resistance.
- Michelin Primacy 4 - $438ea. A very good tyre (and seems to be highly recommended by others), but is expensive especially compared to the Yokohama's, which the guy said would offer comparable performance at the price.
- Bridgestone Ecopia - $395ea. Recommended by a different tyre place who said they were comparable to the Michelin's as a low rolling resistance tyre.
Thoughts on these suggestions, or any alternatives I should be looking at? For reference, the tyre size is 225/55/18, and my main use case is short distance city driving (<20kms/day) with a couple of long-distance trips to Auckland, Whanganui, Wellington etc) each year. No off-roading (lol) or gravel driving. The main things I'm looking for are improvements to battery range (as much as possible), good safety (obviously) and durability. I know full well that there are always tradeoffs in these situations, so looking for a good balance of these things.