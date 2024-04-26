Lizard1977

Yeah, it is very much a trade off. Cost vs rolling resistance vs grip vs durability.

I have Michelin Primacy 4 on my leaf. Note that they are not a low rolling resistance tyre, they are a comfort focused performance touring tyre (Michelin have their energy line, and also make an EV targeted e-primacy tyre, which are focused at less rolling resistance, but have less tread depth so likely won't last as long). In the EV space they are regarded as being fairly energy hungry. ~8,000km in and I would buy them again (of course I got them substantially cheaper than your price which will be a combination of the smaller size and being able to avail costco pricing in auckland). Good steering feel, good acoustic profile, good comfort, and the car no longer slide's all over the place in the wet (the rubber on the tyres I replaced must have hardened or something, because the car would enter into slides on wet patches in the mall carpark at 15km/h....). My range took quite a hit, but I also went up one size on aspect ratio, so I can't quantify this.



Family members changed from OEM Nexan to Michelin Primacy 4 on their Kona. Massively more grip (especially wet grip), but a noticeable hit to their range (of course with that car having an ~450km real world range this is hardly a dealbreaker).









The Ecopia range is regarded as being one of the lowest rolling resistance tires around. Have had them on multiple cars. Steering feel & acoustic's are fine, but i felt the grip and wear life were lacking. The set I had on my RX400h established this cracking (I assume UV cracking), even though the pairs were only 2 & 4 years after their date of manufacture respectively. (didn't notice this issue on the BMW i3). Should note that there are sub models in the Ecopia range that are quite different from each other. Oddly the Ecopia on my RX400h was about 4% less in diameter than the tyre of the same nominal size I replaced it with.





Can't comment on the other tyres. Sometimes you can fine usefull infomation from european tyre tests, and also from user feedback on places like productreview. Some tires seem hated and other loved for some reason.



As a general note, be aware that changing from worn to new tires (once the mold release has worn off) generally results in more grip, more noise & higher fuel consumption.