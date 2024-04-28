Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I am considering 2020 Suzuki Swift GL AZ Series 2 , 1.2 liter. How is your experience with aircon of this car during summer?
jman123

#312563 28-Apr-2024 01:05
Dear everyone, 

 

From a dealership, I test drove a 2020 Suzuki Swift GL AZ Series 2 but aircon is not so cold as my Mitsubishi outlander 2015.
I am considering Swift GL AZ Series 2 , 1.2 liter for wife. 

 

Does anyone have some suggestions on this model?  

 

I tested a 2015 Hyundai i30 1.8 and the aircon is ice cold and I am so impressed but wife is comfortable with driving Swift as it is smaller than i30. 

 

I test drove a Suzuki Baleno as well, it also has a not so cold aircon. Not sure if it is my own experience. 
I am in Brisbane and it gets hot like 40C during summer, so would like to buy something that is effective during such weather conditions. 

 

When I tested the above Swift, it was 5 PM and I put the aircon in full swing but still it was n't that cold. 
Very confused as to what to buy. I know this Swift GL 2020 1.2 is a budget car, with no climate control etc. 
I kind of feel like Swift and Baleno share the same AC components and hence being not ice cold. 

 

I love the AC in my Outlander, but I am looking for a hatch back with reverse sensor and a good AC.

 

i30 is 40 CM longer than this Swift, and slightly wider too and got a 1.8 liter engine, I think it is much more powerful than a Swift.

 

 

jman123

  #3223577 28-Apr-2024 01:07
I meant, I tested a 2015 Hyundai i30 1.8 liter engine, I think it is much more powerful than a Swift, and it was ice cold. 
Not sure if a 2015 or 2020 car is better.

 
 
 
 

mudguard
  #3223580 28-Apr-2024 06:31
Could be that the aircon has degassed. I had a two year old rental car recently that wouldn't blow cold.
I think the temp coming out of the vents on full cold should be about six degrees.

k1w1k1d
  #3223589 28-Apr-2024 09:48
We looked at a Swift a few years ago but decided against it due to the very small boot size. We then looked at the Suzuki SX4 but bought an Auris(Corolla) hatchback instead. 

 

Ask a couple of AC shops about the aircon on Swifts. They should be able to tell you if the Swift aircon is able to handle Brisbane temperatures.



Jase2985
  #3223593 28-Apr-2024 10:07
go test drive another one to confirm

Mark
  #3223596 28-Apr-2024 10:27
Did you have it set to recirculate the air in the car?  If you didn't you'd be pulling in fresh warm air which then needs to be cooled, makes it far less efficient.

gehenna
  #3223599 28-Apr-2024 11:16
We had a 2020 Swift Sport.  Aircon was standard compared to other cars I've owned.  We got rid of it for other reasons. 

jman123

  #3223666 28-Apr-2024 12:23
Yes in recirculation mode , it seems a bit ok, but still I'm not sure if it will be effective during 40 degrees c temperature.



jman123

  #3223668 28-Apr-2024 12:28
I test drove a Swift sport. Aircon was so nice.
I think that is due to bigger engine and turbo engine. Unfortunately couldn't go with it due to other issues with the car .
It is hard to find a good used swift sport here in Brisbane.
Are there any other recommendations?

jman123

  #3223669 28-Apr-2024 12:29
Good idea, will do tomorrow morning itself.
Also testing an i30 too.

tweake
  #3223676 28-Apr-2024 13:08
some cars can have an annoying feature in that they will blow outside air until inside air is down to outside air temps before running the aircon. a fuel saving feature but it take a long time before aircon actually kicks on.  

Wombat1
  #3223680 28-Apr-2024 13:42
My daughter has a 2021 swift, the smaller 1.0 engine GLX turbo. She has no complaints about the aircon though plenty of other complaints about the car. We in Brisbane too. 

jman123

  #3223685 28-Apr-2024 13:47
Thank you for the reply.

 

I guess turbo one is much more powerful than an ordinary 1.2 litre.

 

Would you mind sharing the other issues on this model?

 

The one I test drove is actually a Swift 2021 GL 1.2 litre.

jman123

  #3223686 28-Apr-2024 13:54
Turbo one is a bit expensive too.

Wombat1
  #3223700 28-Apr-2024 14:45
TBH I would not recommend the 1.0 turbo, its a little 3 cylinder and you have to wonder how long the engine will last considering the amount of km's we put on our cars here in QLD per year. My daughters comments on the car are mostly about the doors and closing them. The car does feel a little "tinny" when closing doors. Compared to a yaris its a different class, though the Swift was a good first car for her. Some of the other things she mentions is squeaky brakes. Oh and she moans a lot about the reliability of the Bluetooth.  

jman123

  #3223704 28-Apr-2024 14:57
Thanks a lot, I understand , I did notice the doors too, and the rear door handles are placed at an awkward position., doors feel very cheap.

