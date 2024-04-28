Dear everyone,

From a dealership, I test drove a 2020 Suzuki Swift GL AZ Series 2 but aircon is not so cold as my Mitsubishi outlander 2015.

I am considering Swift GL AZ Series 2 , 1.2 liter for wife.

Does anyone have some suggestions on this model?

I tested a 2015 Hyundai i30 1.8 and the aircon is ice cold and I am so impressed but wife is comfortable with driving Swift as it is smaller than i30.

I test drove a Suzuki Baleno as well, it also has a not so cold aircon. Not sure if it is my own experience.

I am in Brisbane and it gets hot like 40C during summer, so would like to buy something that is effective during such weather conditions.

When I tested the above Swift, it was 5 PM and I put the aircon in full swing but still it was n't that cold.

Very confused as to what to buy. I know this Swift GL 2020 1.2 is a budget car, with no climate control etc.

I kind of feel like Swift and Baleno share the same AC components and hence being not ice cold.

I love the AC in my Outlander, but I am looking for a hatch back with reverse sensor and a good AC.

i30 is 40 CM longer than this Swift, and slightly wider too and got a 1.8 liter engine, I think it is much more powerful than a Swift.